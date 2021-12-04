All aTwitter: 4 December 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Curtis Samuel will still be on a pitch count, but it will increase this week. We're not worried about Logan Thomas. - Ron Rivera on @kevinsheehanDC — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) December 3, 2021

No Landon Collins, JD McKissic or Wes Schweitzer Sunday.



Damn. — Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) December 3, 2021

J.D McKissic being out this weekend presents Scott Turner with his biggest challenge this season. This is bigger than missing any lineman, tight end, or receiver. J.D is the heartbeat of this offense. It takes a good OC to overcome losing a weapon of this caliber. — Washington Realm (@WashingtonRealm) December 3, 2021

Ron Rivera says that he thinks Wendell Smallwood will be able to help the running back room on Sunday. McKissic is huge in pass pro, as well as, passing situations — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) December 3, 2021

Jonathan Allen is a confident man (and for good reason). Love this quote from yesterday: "I'm a firm believer of: they have to block me, I don't have to beat them. So, I don't switch up my techniques too much depending on the offensive lineman" — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 3, 2021

I think the national perception of #WashingtonFootball right now is we are a fun little team on a cute little run with a QB that is just adorable but we aren't a serious threat — Mark Phillips (@FballTeamReview) December 3, 2021

Common comments I get from opposing fans in this area “man I like that QB y’all have”..that’s rare to hear as a Washington fan..even if Heinicke isn’t a long term answer he gets a lot of respect from folks here — Dre (@DCSportsDre) December 3, 2021

I wrote about Taylor Heinicke, his future in the league, and the difficulty of fairly evaluating the little quarterback engine that could



https://t.co/ljq9RsEDuG — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 3, 2021

The #WashingtonFootball team averages 24.9 rush attempts per game (6th in #NFL), making way to sequence in the Power PA concepts. Here, @MattBowen41 shows this scheme in full effect, w/ WR Terry Mclaurin operative in the pass game.@GregCosell | @john_keim | @PlaybooKFoley pic.twitter.com/yHRDGdJa5n — NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) December 3, 2021

Ready for the trip out West — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 3, 2021

The fight continues this weekend



@EASTERNMOTORS pic.twitter.com/IXcFMvHGG3 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 3, 2021

Most career REC yards | 3rd-year WRs:



D.K Metcalf - 2,853

Terry McLaurin - 2,823

A.J. Brown - 2,741

Diontae Johnson - 2,412 pic.twitter.com/a8w7iqigl8 — PFF (@PFF) December 3, 2021

Talking @Raiders with my guy @PGutierrezESPN. Been a wild ride this season. Derek Carr’s future; DeSean Jackson’s impact, the LVR pass rush and more. https://t.co/TphyoW71VV — John Keim (@john_keim) December 3, 2021

Just assume RedWolves/Wolves and WFT are NOT going to be the new team name(for whatever reasons).



What would be your choice between the Following? — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 3, 2021

This year for #MyCauseMyCleats I will be representing @TheHogfarmers who help children & families affected by pediatric cancer. Check out the link below to make a bid for them. https://t.co/XOgq7mXqJD pic.twitter.com/FRMu5SMENq — Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) December 3, 2021

.@RiverboatRonHC is rocking his own #MyCauseMyCleats this weekend to support @StJude



To help Coach support the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ➡️ https://t.co/1QBanvaKGU pic.twitter.com/HKBhIPj2sP — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 3, 2021

Cynthia Frelund's computer believes in Taylor Heinicke. https://t.co/3b6lQa6Hbr — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) December 3, 2021

It's time for some stat projections @cfrelund breaks down matchups for Hollywood Brown, Kyler Murray, and Taylor Heinicke (by @awscloud) pic.twitter.com/wPb3rWwWEl — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 3, 2021

In my lifetime of knowing and understanding the game of football, I've never witnessed my team have a "sustainable" top 10 QB. I've seen some seasons with top 10 QB type play...but never sustainable.



I want that!



Is it wrong of me for not wanting to settle for mediocrity? — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 3, 2021

️@LaVarArrington: "RGIII, with all due respect, it's kinda like a b**** move to come out and say you're gonna do a tell-all now. Why didn't you do your tell-all about 3-4 years ago? Because you were SCARED of the backlash you'd receive saying what you believed your truth was..." pic.twitter.com/3uzKYza6tt — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) December 2, 2021

Darren Waller doubtful for Sunday; DeSean Jackson, Josh Jacobs are questionable. https://t.co/uxvMvjPFLV — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 3, 2021

Darren Waller (knee) is doubtful for #Raiders vs Washington. Foster Moreau had 6 catches for 60 yards and TD in 1 game Waller missed this season. Moreau had 1 catch for 3 yards on 4 targets in nearly 3 quarters last week after Waller got hurt — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 3, 2021

#Raiders TE Foster Moreau, on his alma mater LSU having a new coach: My mom told me if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) December 3, 2021

Coach Judge said Daniel Jones has not been cleared for contact and has been ruled out for Sunday vs. Dolphins — New York Giants (@Giants) December 3, 2021

Giants are bracing for the possibility that QB Daniel Jones will miss more than just one game -- maybe a lot more: https://t.co/ymNXQSJu3j pic.twitter.com/qMC5QfJxdJ — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 3, 2021

From NFL Now: The status of #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) is truly up in the air. pic.twitter.com/7iBrSvnebS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2021

Bruce Arians said he won’t address the Bucs two suspended players, Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards, until they return in three weeks. As for the future of those players he said “nothing has been decided.” — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 3, 2021

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians on the Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards suspensions: "For the next three weeks, they'll just be working out, and then we'll address their future at that time." https://t.co/g2foiFSJ8G — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 3, 2021

The latest from the #GoBucs WR Antonio Brown suspension with @AlbertBreer earlier today – still can't believe this story:#NFL pic.twitter.com/4o1f8jGsrm — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) December 3, 2021

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on Ezekiel Elliott’s knee injury: “His trainers, the people who are the closest to his health, his medical situation, think he’s really good to go. … I really look forward to a powerful and dynamic Zeke as we move into the last part of this season.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 3, 2021

Micah Parsons is the 1st player with 70 tackles and 10.0 sacks through his team's 1st 12 games since James Harrison in 2010.



He's on pace for over 100 tackles and 14.0 sacks this season. The last player to do both was Bruce Smith in 1993. pic.twitter.com/Sj69rry0az — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 3, 2021

Saints’ doctors determined that QB Taysom Hill suffered a mallet finger injury Thursday, but it will not require surgery considering it is not as extensive as the one Russell Wilson suffered earlier this year, per source. Hill now will try to play through the injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2021

Last night's blindside block foul called against Saints TE Garrett Griffin reflected the technically correct application of a horrible, awful, rarely-used, and badly-named rule. https://t.co/G1WW3QF1Y5 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 3, 2021

Andy Dalton starts for the #Bears against the #Cardinals Sunday. Kyler Murray considered a game-time decision (high ankle sprain), though the team is “hopeful” he can play. — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) December 3, 2021

We have waived OT Cedric Ogbuehi. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 3, 2021

