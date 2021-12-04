All aTwitter: 4 December 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/cxSIu7XsVq— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 3, 2021
Curtis Samuel will still be on a pitch count, but it will increase this week. We're not worried about Logan Thomas. - Ron Rivera on @kevinsheehanDC— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) December 3, 2021
No Landon Collins, JD McKissic or Wes Schweitzer Sunday.— Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) December 3, 2021
Damn.
J.D McKissic being out this weekend presents Scott Turner with his biggest challenge this season. This is bigger than missing any lineman, tight end, or receiver. J.D is the heartbeat of this offense. It takes a good OC to overcome losing a weapon of this caliber.— Washington Realm (@WashingtonRealm) December 3, 2021
Ron Rivera says that he thinks Wendell Smallwood will be able to help the running back room on Sunday. McKissic is huge in pass pro, as well as, passing situations— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) December 3, 2021
Jonathan Allen is a confident man (and for good reason). Love this quote from yesterday: "I'm a firm believer of: they have to block me, I don't have to beat them. So, I don't switch up my techniques too much depending on the offensive lineman"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 3, 2021
I think the national perception of #WashingtonFootball right now is we are a fun little team on a cute little run with a QB that is just adorable but we aren't a serious threat— Mark Phillips (@FballTeamReview) December 3, 2021
Common comments I get from opposing fans in this area “man I like that QB y’all have”..that’s rare to hear as a Washington fan..even if Heinicke isn’t a long term answer he gets a lot of respect from folks here— Dre (@DCSportsDre) December 3, 2021
I wrote about Taylor Heinicke, his future in the league, and the difficulty of fairly evaluating the little quarterback engine that could— Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 3, 2021
https://t.co/ljq9RsEDuG
The #WashingtonFootball team averages 24.9 rush attempts per game (6th in #NFL), making way to sequence in the Power PA concepts. Here, @MattBowen41 shows this scheme in full effect, w/ WR Terry Mclaurin operative in the pass game.@GregCosell | @john_keim | @PlaybooKFoley pic.twitter.com/yHRDGdJa5n— NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) December 3, 2021
Ready for the trip out West— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 3, 2021
The fight continues this weekend— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 3, 2021
@EASTERNMOTORS pic.twitter.com/IXcFMvHGG3
Most career REC yards | 3rd-year WRs:— PFF (@PFF) December 3, 2021
D.K Metcalf - 2,853
Terry McLaurin - 2,823
A.J. Brown - 2,741
Diontae Johnson - 2,412 pic.twitter.com/a8w7iqigl8
Talking @Raiders with my guy @PGutierrezESPN. Been a wild ride this season. Derek Carr’s future; DeSean Jackson’s impact, the LVR pass rush and more. https://t.co/TphyoW71VV— John Keim (@john_keim) December 3, 2021
Just assume RedWolves/Wolves and WFT are NOT going to be the new team name(for whatever reasons).— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 3, 2021
What would be your choice between the Following?
This year for #MyCauseMyCleats I will be representing @TheHogfarmers who help children & families affected by pediatric cancer. Check out the link below to make a bid for them. https://t.co/XOgq7mXqJD pic.twitter.com/FRMu5SMENq— Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) December 3, 2021
.@RiverboatRonHC is rocking his own #MyCauseMyCleats this weekend to support @StJude— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 3, 2021
To help Coach support the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ➡️ https://t.co/1QBanvaKGU pic.twitter.com/HKBhIPj2sP
Cynthia Frelund's computer believes in Taylor Heinicke. https://t.co/3b6lQa6Hbr— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) December 3, 2021
It's time for some stat projections @cfrelund breaks down matchups for Hollywood Brown, Kyler Murray, and Taylor Heinicke (by @awscloud) pic.twitter.com/wPb3rWwWEl— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 3, 2021
In my lifetime of knowing and understanding the game of football, I've never witnessed my team have a "sustainable" top 10 QB. I've seen some seasons with top 10 QB type play...but never sustainable.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 3, 2021
I want that!
Is it wrong of me for not wanting to settle for mediocrity?
️@LaVarArrington: "RGIII, with all due respect, it's kinda like a b**** move to come out and say you're gonna do a tell-all now. Why didn't you do your tell-all about 3-4 years ago? Because you were SCARED of the backlash you'd receive saying what you believed your truth was..." pic.twitter.com/3uzKYza6tt— FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) December 2, 2021
Darren Waller doubtful for Sunday; DeSean Jackson, Josh Jacobs are questionable. https://t.co/uxvMvjPFLV— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 3, 2021
Darren Waller (knee) is doubtful for #Raiders vs Washington. Foster Moreau had 6 catches for 60 yards and TD in 1 game Waller missed this season. Moreau had 1 catch for 3 yards on 4 targets in nearly 3 quarters last week after Waller got hurt— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 3, 2021
#Raiders TE Foster Moreau, on his alma mater LSU having a new coach: My mom told me if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything.— Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) December 3, 2021
Coach Judge said Daniel Jones has not been cleared for contact and has been ruled out for Sunday vs. Dolphins— New York Giants (@Giants) December 3, 2021
Giants are bracing for the possibility that QB Daniel Jones will miss more than just one game -- maybe a lot more: https://t.co/ymNXQSJu3j pic.twitter.com/qMC5QfJxdJ— Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 3, 2021
From NFL Now: The status of #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) is truly up in the air. pic.twitter.com/7iBrSvnebS— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2021
Bruce Arians said he won’t address the Bucs two suspended players, Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards, until they return in three weeks. As for the future of those players he said “nothing has been decided.”— Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 3, 2021
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians on the Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards suspensions: "For the next three weeks, they'll just be working out, and then we'll address their future at that time." https://t.co/g2foiFSJ8G— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 3, 2021
The latest from the #GoBucs WR Antonio Brown suspension with @AlbertBreer earlier today – still can't believe this story:#NFL pic.twitter.com/4o1f8jGsrm— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) December 3, 2021
Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on Ezekiel Elliott’s knee injury: “His trainers, the people who are the closest to his health, his medical situation, think he’s really good to go. … I really look forward to a powerful and dynamic Zeke as we move into the last part of this season.”— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 3, 2021
Micah Parsons is the 1st player with 70 tackles and 10.0 sacks through his team's 1st 12 games since James Harrison in 2010.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 3, 2021
He's on pace for over 100 tackles and 14.0 sacks this season. The last player to do both was Bruce Smith in 1993. pic.twitter.com/Sj69rry0az
Saints’ doctors determined that QB Taysom Hill suffered a mallet finger injury Thursday, but it will not require surgery considering it is not as extensive as the one Russell Wilson suffered earlier this year, per source. Hill now will try to play through the injury.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2021
Last night's blindside block foul called against Saints TE Garrett Griffin reflected the technically correct application of a horrible, awful, rarely-used, and badly-named rule. https://t.co/G1WW3QF1Y5— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 3, 2021
Andy Dalton starts for the #Bears against the #Cardinals Sunday. Kyler Murray considered a game-time decision (high ankle sprain), though the team is “hopeful” he can play.— StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) December 3, 2021
We have waived OT Cedric Ogbuehi.— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 3, 2021
Mark Turgeon steps down as Maryland men’s basketball coach https://t.co/xL9w7dWylj (via @andrewcgolden)— Jason Murray (@JasonMurray117) December 3, 2021
Our favorite story heading into the weekend is Brian Kelly's fake southern accent, which he broke out at the #LSU basketball game Thursday night: pic.twitter.com/eyavnlOZSO— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) December 3, 2021
Nick Saban congratulates southern Brian Kelly pic.twitter.com/oFqmdMEBL6— Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) December 3, 2021
