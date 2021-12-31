Washington Roster Moves: Ereck Flowers and Antonio Gibson go on Reserve/COVID-19 list; punter signed

Washington placed two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today. Two days ago they were down to two players after placing 28 players on the list since December 8th. Three more players were added yesterday, and 3 players were added on Wednesday. Today LG Ereck Flowers and RB Ereck Flowers had their names called, and will likely miss Sunday's game against the Eagles. Gibson has been dealing with turf toe again, and Washington already placed JD McKissic on IR after a bad concussion/neck injury. That puts the starting role on rookie Jaret Patterson with Jonathan Williams backing him up. Washington also has FB Alex Armah and RB Wendell Smallwood available on the practice squad for game day elevations.

Washington lost their MVP to the COVID-19 list yesterday when Tress Way was added. They have signed Ryan Winslow to punt on Sunday. He has punted for Carolina and Arizona this season as a replacement player.

Washington did get one player back at practice today. LB Khaleke Hudson has been designated to return from IR, and could be activated to play against the Eagles this week. Washington also got Cole Holcomb back from the COVID-19 list and should have Jamin Davis back after he was held out in Dallas because he had symptoms.

The NFL changed their COVID-19 quarantine rules this week to match changes made to the CDC's recommendations. They cut the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to five days regardless of vaccination status. A player must clear at least 24 hours since their last fever without the aide of fever-reducing medication; other symptoms must be “resolved or improved”; individual must be cleared by team doctor in consultation with ICS and NFL; and any local regulations or requirements have been satisfied. Vaccinated players can still come back earlier if the meet the NFL's testing criteria.

Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Offense (6)

QB: Kyle Shurmur

RB: Antonio Gibson

G: Ereck Flowers, Beau Benzschawel(PS)

OT:, Sam Cosmi, David Steinmetz(PS)

Defense (1)

CB: Darryl Roberts[2nd time)

Special teams (1)

P: Tress Way

Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (26)

CB Darryl Roberts

C Keith Ismael

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Montez Sweat

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Casey Toohill

LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)

DE Daniel Wise

WR Cam Sims

DT Matt Ioannidis

DT Tim Settle

TE Sammis Reyes

CB Troy Apke

OT Cornelius Lucas

DE William Bradley-King (PS)

QB Taylor Heinicke

TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)

LB David Mayo

S: Darrick Forrest

QB Kyle Allen

CB Kendall Fuller

S Kam Curl

LB Milo Eifler

RB Wendell Smallwood (PS)

C Tyler Larsen

G Brandon Scherff

LB Cole Holcomb

DE Nate Orchard

C/G Zack Bailey(PS)

Washington Football Team coaches on COVID-19 protocols (2)

Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer

Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler

Washington Football Team coaches cleared from

COVID-19 protocols (6)

WR Coach Drew Terrell

RB Coach Randy Jordan

DL Coach Sam Mills

Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia

DB Coach Chris Harris

Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera