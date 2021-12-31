All aTwitter: 31 December 2021 - New Year’s Eve edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/4ettEIqK0T— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 30, 2021
P Tress Way has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 30, 2021
Roster Moves: pic.twitter.com/tBHY4BECnj— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 30, 2021
Washington's practice report:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 30, 2021
DNP
Antonio Gibson (toe)
William Jackson III (calf)
Montez Sweat (personal reasons)
Tress Way (illness)
Limited
Saahdiq Charles
Curtis Samuel
James Smith-Williams
Full
Taylor Heinicke
WR Curtis Samuel is out here practicing with his position group. RB Antonio Gibson is not out here.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 30, 2021
Tress Way did not practice today (illness).— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 30, 2021
Kyle Allen said he was "pretty sick" during the first 4-5 days of his Covid illness. Tested positive throughout his 10 days. Also challenging not being able to keep training inside the facility.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 30, 2021
Kyle Allen was "exhausted" going through warmups ahead of the Dallas game and had to head in early (a game that he entered in the second half). Wasn't truly feeling like himself post-COVID until yesterday— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 30, 2021
Scott Turner on Thursday: "There's no plan to rotate quarterbacks."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 30, 2021
Ron Rivera on Monday: Kyle Allen will "probably" play at some point over the final two games, but Taylor Heinicke will start.
Washington continues to dial back Ron Rivera’s comments from Monday that the coach expects Kyle Allen to play over the final two games. Rivera did some yesterday. Scott Turner basically just said there's no plan for such things other than the backup QB needs to be ready always. https://t.co/bjqEHtm4qL— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 30, 2021
Scott Turner's not interested in the "Is Taylor Heinicke a franchise QB" debate right now. That will happen after the season. https://t.co/fGR0ocFQ5y pic.twitter.com/lNPrKpCxfm— WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) December 30, 2021
Lucas: "I feel like covid has a thing for me. Whatever it is, she always finds a way." He's determined to end this relationship. https://t.co/7NfxJjuh1I— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 30, 2021
Most rushing 1st downs this season:— PFF (@PFF) December 30, 2021
1️⃣ Jonathan Taylor - 96
—— Grand Canyon ——
2️⃣ Antonio Gibson - 59
3️⃣ Nick Chubb - 56
3️⃣ Joe Mixon - 56 pic.twitter.com/OBmRywVZ4N
Scott Turner had some high praise for rookie TE John Bates: "He's really exceeded our expectations...He's really sure-handed....He just keeps getting better and better and surprises us with the things he can do...I think he has a chance to be a really good player going forward."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 30, 2021
Scott Turner on TE John Bates:— All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) December 31, 2021
“John’s been outstanding. You never really know about guys until they really start playing. You see it in practice, but until they get out there when it's live and physicality – especially at that position. He's really exceeded our expectations. pic.twitter.com/GxXFjB5rTc
Thursday grind— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 30, 2021
Do we give our WFT players the same empathy and grace we give each other when we've lost loved ones or get sick? Are we at our best when grieving? There are young guys, going through the same things we go through, but do people tell us, "No excuses! Suck it up and be great"?— Disco (@discoque5) December 30, 2021
Saw this- don’t know who to cite. Prompts me to pray for the guys, that together their burden lightens.— Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) December 30, 2021
“..we've shared each other's happiness, believing it would make the moment burn brighter & longer, but sadness can be shared too, perhaps making it burn briefer & less bright.”
Probably a good thing. Eagles fans will most likely own the stadium Sunday and the last thing I want to hear is Joe Gibbs get booed by opposing fans.— WFT (@_mattschoen_) December 30, 2021
London Fletcher is snubbed every single year. That’s all I’m gonna say.#2022HallOfFame— Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) December 30, 2021
Tim Settle is upset with Jaylen Waddle, and the reason why has to do with penguin dances. Settle explained the intense situation to @JPFinlayNBCS today https://t.co/61SJGAKfBH— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 30, 2021
The Vikings-Packers game is expected to be 5 degrees at kickoff. The average NFL passing game over the last 8 years in single-digit weather or colder: 16 completions, 160 yards, 0.3 touchdowns.— Paul Charchian (@PaulCharchian) December 29, 2021
This running back class is loaded, man. Watched Robinson yesterday, and now Hassan Haskins today. Haskins is a really good back, too. Surprisingly snappy and explosive for his size. Underrated receiver as well.— Ian Cummings (@ian_cummings_9) December 30, 2021
If you're looking for value, this class has a ton of it.
The Thursday Night Football package averaged 16.4 million viewers per game across Fox, the NFL Network, Amazon Prime and other platforms this season. That included the 28.6 million viewers for Packers-Browns on Christmas Day, which came on a Saturday but was part of the package.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) December 30, 2021
