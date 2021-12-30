Scott Turner Presser: Taylor Heinicke is our QB, but obviously anything can happen

Injury updates:
Tress Way out with illness is notable. Don't know what that means but some recent "illness" designations have led to landing on the reserve/covid list including Sam Cosmi yesterday. https://t.co/1HbyAavdt8— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 30, 2021
Jack Del Rio
Missing Jamin Davis/Cole Holcomb last week:
Jack Del Rio addressing the media. Said it was a tough set of circumstances to lose Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis last week. Holcomb has done a good job leading and stepping up throughout the year as the signal caller on the defense— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 30, 2021
Eagles offense:
Del Rio said the Eagles have done an exceptional job of putting themselves in third and short situations. The defense did not play up to what it is capable of in the first matchup he said, and he's looking forward to being more competitive this time around— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 30, 2021
Scott Turner
Dyami Brown:
Scott Turner at the mic. Said it was good to see Dyami Brown have a big catch against the Cowboys and mentioned he may get more snaps moving forward.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 30, 2021
Terry McLaurin:
Scott Turner: "I have to do a better job of finding ways to get Terry the ball"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 30, 2021
Adds that McLaurin never complains and there are plenty of snaps where Terry is the first look but the defense just takes him away pic.twitter.com/tylQsrUyCR
Terry McLaurin has 18 fewer targets through 15 games compared to his 2020 total (also 15 games). O.C. Scott Turner said some of that is due to how often team ran the ball during winning streak. But "we need to do a better job of getting him the ball more," Turner said.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 30, 2021
Scott Turner, on targeting Terry McLaurin against Trevon Diggs in coverage on the first play vs. Dallas last Sunday: "There's not many DBs we feel Terry can't go toe-to-toe with. Unfortunately, it didn't work out. They made the play."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 30, 2021
WRs being used in the backfield:
Asked Scott Turner about the trend of WRs getting RB-type handoffs (Deebo in SF, C-Patt in ATL). In terms of trying with Terry, he says "Yeah we want to get him the ball... but we don't want him to take unnecessary hits." Says Curtis is a better fit and of course AG is an ex-WR— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 30, 2021
“Yeah, those are interesting stuff. You look at that (and) Curtis [Samuel] has some background doing it because he was a little bit of a back at Ohio state. We handed him the ball in the Raider game right before the game winning touchdown if you remember that. The thing with a guy like Deebo Samuel and the guys that they do that with – Cordarrelle [Patterson]. When you do it consistently, like the pounding that body type has to take. Those are the types of things where like with Terry, it’s that line. We want to give him the ball, but we don’t want to just give him the ball just for the sake of doing it and have him take unnecessary hits to wear him down. Where Terry’s gonna be valuable for us and is valuable for us is as a receiver and winning on routes down the field. We gotta do a great job of getting him the ball on those types of things. Terry doesn’t necessarily have the background that some of those other guys have. That’s not really necessarily his skillset. Yeah, he can get the ball and he’s great in the yards after catch, but there’s a lot of training that goes into playing running back. Like you said, Curtis did it and Antonio [Gibson] has become a running back. Those are definitely things you’d look to do with guys that have those types of skillsets.”
John Bates:
Turner said John Bates has been "outstanding" this season. He's exceeding the coaches' expectations, and he's really sure-handed. He catches everything, and he keeps getting better.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 30, 2021
Scott Turner had some high praise for rookie TE John Bates: "He's really exceeded our expectations...He's really sure-handed....He just keeps getting better and better and surprises us with the things he can do...I think he has a chance to be a really good player going forward."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 30, 2021
Sammis Reyes:
Turner on Sammis Reyes: "Growing in practice every day... Ability to track the ball better.... special teams are big for him. Really good future." Says he's grown leaps/bounds. Also pointed out GPS tracked him at 20 mph; not bad for a 260 pound man.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 30, 2021
QBs:
Scott Turner, on Ron Rivera saying Kyle Allen could possibly play in the last 2 games: "It's not so much a plan. It's just both guys have to be ready to play. ... We're not rotating quarterbacks or anything like that. Taylor's our quarterback. But obviously anything can happen."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 30, 2021
Washington continues to dial back Ron Rivera’s comments from Monday that the coach expects Kyle Allen to play over the final two games. Rivera did some yesterday. Scott Turner basically just said there's no plan for such things other than the backup QB needs to be ready always. https://t.co/bjqEHtm4qL— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 30, 2021
Taylor Heinicke:
“I just think to be perfectly honest, I think that you guys maybe think more about that than we do. We’re in the course of the season and I’m not like really worried about being on like a debate show about is this guy a franchise quarterback? I’m more so just trying to get ready to go play a game and go give our best chance to win. I don’t think anybody feels good about our performances, over the last three weeks, we gotta play better at a lot of different spots. Taylor is part of that and he understands that and he’s working hard to do whatever he can to help us. I think those conversations, the things that you’re talking about, those are things that we’ll have as a franchise when we get to the off season. But as of right now, I got confidence in Taylor. He knows that and we’re ready to go. We’re getting ready to go play against Eagles.”
Kyle Allen
COVID-19:
Kyle Allen said he got "pretty sick" during his time on the covid-19 list. Said he felt pretty bad for the first 4-5 days and didn't test negative until the 10th day.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 30, 2021
He was activated De. 24 but said he didn't start to feel like himself until yesterday.
Kyle Allen was "exhausted" going through warmups ahead of the Dallas game and had to head in early (a game that he entered in the second half). Wasn't truly feeling like himself post-COVID until yesterday— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 30, 2021
Jaret Patterson
Getting carries:
Jaret Patterson has had to adjust this year to getting sporadic carries. When he was the guy at U of Buffalo, he'd get them all. So if he needs to step up this weekend, he'd love the chance. "As a game goes on, I get even better... I'll be ready one way or another" pic.twitter.com/yYdKjkW0Ll— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 30, 2021
Cornelius Lucas
COVID-19:
Said the first time was the worst, second time not as bad and this last go-round the lightest in terms of symptoms.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 30, 2021
"People say I have a weak immune system, but I look at it as I got through covid three times."
OL Cornelius Lucas, asked about his Covid symptoms: "Which one? I think I'm on Covid round 3."— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 30, 2021
Then says "I feel like covid has a thing for me."
Lucas said the symptoms linger after he tested negative and was cleared to return. Said he's still working through some lingering symptoms from his third go-round. He was activated Dec. 22.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 30, 2021
Said he felt this time was milder because he had the vaccine.
Jonathan Allen
Fight with Daron Payne:
Jon Allen on the situation/aftermath with Payne: "We're professionals; we get paid to play so regardless of personal feelings we have a job to do. ... We moved on and looking forward to this game." Says he'll keep their conversations private.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 30, 2021
Loading comments...