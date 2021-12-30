Scott Turner Presser: Taylor Heinicke is our QB, but obviously anything can happen

“Yeah, those are interesting stuff. You look at that (and) Curtis [Samuel] has some background doing it because he was a little bit of a back at Ohio state. We handed him the ball in the Raider game right before the game winning touchdown if you remember that. The thing with a guy like Deebo Samuel and the guys that they do that with – Cordarrelle [Patterson]. When you do it consistently, like the pounding that body type has to take. Those are the types of things where like with Terry, it’s that line. We want to give him the ball, but we don’t want to just give him the ball just for the sake of doing it and have him take unnecessary hits to wear him down. Where Terry’s gonna be valuable for us and is valuable for us is as a receiver and winning on routes down the field. We gotta do a great job of getting him the ball on those types of things. Terry doesn’t necessarily have the background that some of those other guys have. That’s not really necessarily his skillset. Yeah, he can get the ball and he’s great in the yards after catch, but there’s a lot of training that goes into playing running back. Like you said, Curtis did it and Antonio [Gibson] has become a running back. Those are definitely things you’d look to do with guys that have those types of skillsets.”