Washington Roster Moves: Sam Cosmi and Kyle Shurmur placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Washington placed two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today. They were down to two players after placing 28 players on the list since December 8th. Yesterday saw 3 mote players added. Today OT Sam Cosmi and QB Kyle Shurmur were added. Cosmi has been on and off the active list for most of the season dealing with several injuries. He will have an opportunity to return before Sunday's game, but this is more missed time during his rookie season.

Ron Rivera talked about the precautions the team is taking with their QBs to prevent another game like two weeks ago when Garrett Gilbert started against the Eagles. Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen were both on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and couldn't get cleared in time for the postponed Tuesday night game. Today it's practice squad QB Kyle Shurmur going on the list. Washington's 3 QBs on the roster are still available.

Two players were also cleared from COVID-19 protocols today. DE Nate Orchard and practice squad C/G Zack Bailey will rejoin the team and be available for Sunday's home game against the Eagles.

The NFL changed their COVID-19 quarantine rules this week to match changes made to the CDC's recommendations. They cut the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to five days regardless of vaccination status. A player must clear at least 24 hours since their last fever without the aide of fever-reducing medication; other symptoms must be “resolved or improved”; individual must be cleared by team doctor in consultation with ICS and NFL; and any local regulations or requirements have been satisfied. Vaccinated players can still come back earlier if the meet the NFL's testing criteria.

We have made multiple roster moves:

Placed the following active roster and practice squad players on the Reserve/COVID List:

-T Sam Cosmi

-QB Kyle Shurmur



Activated the following active roster and practice squad players on the Reserve/COVID List:

-DE Nate Orchard

-G Zack Bailey pic.twitter.com/31JLXscI6d — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 30, 2021

Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Offense (4)

QB: Kyle Shurmur

C/G: Beau Benzschawel(PS)

OT:, Sam Cosmi, David Steinmetz(PS)

Defense (1)

CB: Darryl Roberts[2nd time)

Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (26)

CB Darryl Roberts

C Keith Ismael

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Montez Sweat

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Casey Toohill

LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)

DE Daniel Wise

WR Cam Sims

DT Matt Ioannidis

DT Tim Settle

TE Sammis Reyes

CB Troy Apke

OT Cornelius Lucas

DE William Bradley-King (PS)

QB Taylor Heinicke

TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)

LB David Mayo

S: Darrick Forrest

QB Kyle Allen

CB Kendall Fuller

S Kam Curl

LB Milo Eifler

RB Wendell Smallwood (PS)

C Tyler Larsen

G Brandon Scherff

LB Cole Holcomb

DE Nate Orchard

C/G Zack Bailey(PS)

Washington Football Team coaches on COVID-19 protocols (2)

Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer

Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler

Washington Football Team coaches cleared from

COVID-19 protocols (6)

WR Coach Drew Terrell

RB Coach Randy Jordan

DL Coach Sam Mills

Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia

DB Coach Chris Harris

Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera