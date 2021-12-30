Washington Roster Moves: Sam Cosmi and Kyle Shurmur placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Washington placed two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today. They were down to two players after placing 28 players on the list since December 8th. Yesterday saw 3 mote players added. Today OT Sam Cosmi and QB Kyle Shurmur were added. Cosmi has been on and off the active list for most of the season dealing with several injuries. He will have an opportunity to return before Sunday's game, but this is more missed time during his rookie season.
Ron Rivera talked about the precautions the team is taking with their QBs to prevent another game like two weeks ago when Garrett Gilbert started against the Eagles. Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen were both on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and couldn't get cleared in time for the postponed Tuesday night game. Today it's practice squad QB Kyle Shurmur going on the list. Washington's 3 QBs on the roster are still available.
Two players were also cleared from COVID-19 protocols today. DE Nate Orchard and practice squad C/G Zack Bailey will rejoin the team and be available for Sunday's home game against the Eagles.
The NFL changed their COVID-19 quarantine rules this week to match changes made to the CDC's recommendations. They cut the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to five days regardless of vaccination status. A player must clear at least 24 hours since their last fever without the aide of fever-reducing medication; other symptoms must be “resolved or improved”; individual must be cleared by team doctor in consultation with ICS and NFL; and any local regulations or requirements have been satisfied. Vaccinated players can still come back earlier if the meet the NFL's testing criteria.
We have made multiple roster moves:— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 30, 2021
Placed the following active roster and practice squad players on the Reserve/COVID List:
-T Sam Cosmi
-QB Kyle Shurmur
Activated the following active roster and practice squad players on the Reserve/COVID List:
-DE Nate Orchard
-G Zack Bailey pic.twitter.com/31JLXscI6d
Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Offense (4)
QB: Kyle Shurmur
C/G: Beau Benzschawel(PS)
OT:, Sam Cosmi, David Steinmetz(PS)
Defense (1)
CB: Darryl Roberts[2nd time)
Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (26)
CB Darryl Roberts
C Keith Ismael
DT Jonathan Allen
DE Montez Sweat
DE James Smith-Williams
DE Casey Toohill
LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)
DE Daniel Wise
WR Cam Sims
DT Matt Ioannidis
DT Tim Settle
TE Sammis Reyes
CB Troy Apke
OT Cornelius Lucas
DE William Bradley-King (PS)
QB Taylor Heinicke
TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)
LB David Mayo
S: Darrick Forrest
QB Kyle Allen
CB Kendall Fuller
S Kam Curl
LB Milo Eifler
RB Wendell Smallwood (PS)
C Tyler Larsen
G Brandon Scherff
LB Cole Holcomb
DE Nate Orchard
C/G Zack Bailey(PS)
Washington Football Team coaches on COVID-19 protocols (2)
Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer
Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler
Washington Football Team coaches cleared from
COVID-19 protocols (6)
WR Coach Drew Terrell
RB Coach Randy Jordan
DL Coach Sam Mills
Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia
DB Coach Chris Harris
Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera
Loading comments...