All aTwitter: 30 December 2021

Sad news involving Montez Sweat's family that explains why he wasn't at practice today: His 27-year-old brother, Anthony, was killed last night near Richmond.https://t.co/45mbTEQQb6— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 29, 2021
No William Jackson III today… WR Curtis Samuel going through positional warmup drills. Don’t see OT Sam Cosmi or DE Montez Sweat on the field. RB Antonio Gibson on the side field.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 29, 2021
#WashingtonFootball— Quietman. (@Qu1etman) December 29, 2021
The season is NOT over. We still have 2 games to go. I’m all in. Who’s with me?#rideordie
Agreed. With playoff hopes on the line and Washington coming off an embarrassing loss to Dallas, this is the game Eagles fans are fearing right now. Yes WFT is beat up but they’ve won against better teams and have a vet head coach who knows how to win.— heysiricallbatman (@heysiricallbat1) December 30, 2021
Taylor Heinicke: "Anybody can say it hurts when you don't have your All-Pro guard & you're going on your 4-5th string center & you don't have Logan Thomas. At the same time it's a 53-man roster...As players u try not to let it affect us, but the reality is it might affect us..."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 29, 2021
We don’t deserve Terry Mclaurin— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) December 30, 2021
Getting him was a glitch in the matrix #WashingtonFootball https://t.co/DXrBDDORKf
Week 17 work— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 29, 2021
We had @charleslenojr72 on the mic for Week 16— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 29, 2021
@Bose pic.twitter.com/6HtMFS7p8C
Rivera said if the situation presents itself they'll play Kyle Allen. Not about evaluating; about giving a chance to play but Heinicke is the starter.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 29, 2021
My sense/guess: If they're eliminated from playoff contention, could see KA starting finale. Or if Heinicke really struggles
I'm not being funny...is this last time Terry has been deep like this in stride? Oh and by the way....Terry is fast as heck. https://t.co/9u4pYGBcv5— Disco (@discoque5) December 29, 2021
I'm gonna go with a hard no. https://t.co/kMxRG3OJxh— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) December 30, 2021
Settle on the Allen/Payne fight during the game: "Something that was minor and it got cleared up. Brothers fight. It's a physical game; we play with certain mindsets. things get out of hand sometimes. We look at that as little stuff. We got past that. Everybody's good."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 29, 2021
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/Az9qLsbx3I— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 29, 2021
We have placed practice squad player C/G Beau Benzschawel on the Reserve/COVID-19 List pic.twitter.com/mR4XWaQt50— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 29, 2021
The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 29, 2021
CB Darryl Roberts
The Washington Football Team placed the following practice squad player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:
T David Steinmetz
We actually have 2 sets, the other is section 122 RW 28 seats 1&2 with parking https://t.co/Ullh78tCdR— Joe Hall (@HogFarmerJoe) December 30, 2021
Love the effort by Bates here!!!— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 29, 2021
Terrible no-call by the refs on the hit to his chin at the end of the play ♂️ pic.twitter.com/21QDk1VHKG
Looks like someone can make accurate, downfield, off-platform throws— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 29, 2021
BTW - this was probably the best throw I’ve seen any WFT QB make ALL YEAR! pic.twitter.com/JQW2KERTWH
Coaches need to play this on a loop in the locker room all week!— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 29, 2021
I get many of these guys are reserves, but COME ON - show some GD PRIDE!
Allen and Payne jogging? Curl with the tap on the ass??? pic.twitter.com/JFS5JuDFhJ
Lmfaoooooooo I was notified via Twitter Daron Payne deleted his WFT Instagram photos— Tyler (@WFTeamer) December 29, 2021
Not sure what he’s doing/thinking but I smell a Deshaun Watson trade. pic.twitter.com/OC1qIeFo2s
Daron Payne deleted every WFT photo from his Instagram #WashingtonFootball— EdthST21 (@EdthProductions) December 29, 2021
Daron Payne’s dad on Instagram regarding the scuffle between Allen and Payne— Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) December 28, 2021
( Via Instagram ) pic.twitter.com/eziYRccfdR
Panthers’ HC Matt Rhule named Sam Darnold as the starting QB for Sunday’s game against the Saints.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2021
The #Jaguars will interview Super Bowl-winning former #Eagles head coach Doug Pederson on Thursday, source said. Their first interview as they try to replace HC Urban Meyer.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2021
Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov celebrates after delivering a late goal in the third period. The Capitals went on to defeat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Wednesday night at the Capital One Arena improving to 19-6-7 on the season.— All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) December 30, 2021
(Shot for Washington Times Sports) pic.twitter.com/I9uJwdP8jU
Kuzy didn't like all the penalties tonight but does concede that "unfortunately there's rules in hockey" @NBCSCapitals #ALLCAPS— Tim McDonough (@mcdonough23) December 30, 2021
Alexeyev to reporters on his NHL debut: "Think it was pretty good game for me. Play hard, play simple. Nothing too crazy. I'm still happy, I think it's really good gift for me for the Christmas." He played 10:35. #Caps— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) December 30, 2021
Everything in the Universe is Vibration. Albert Einstein pic.twitter.com/FgLxUgTurX— Amazing Physics (@amazing_physics) December 28, 2021
