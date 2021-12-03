The Cult Of Colt: We’re Not Dead Yet

Well, wouldn’t you know? Despite still hosting a losing record, on the heels of a three-game winning streak the Washington Football Team has found themselves in playoff position (sound at all familiar?)

On this edition of the Cult of Colt, Bryan and Gumbi take some time to break down the WFT’s Monday Night Football victory over the Seattle Lead Balloons, er, Seahawks, and share our thoughts on the good, the bad, and the ugly of this primetime victory.

On the good front: we’re ecstatic about the wide receiver play, namely the return of Curtis Samuel and the emergence of Adam Humphries as a reliable option for Taylor Heineke; J.D. McKissic’s gritty “Chris Thompson-esque” play; and the energy of Ron Rivera in rallying the fans following the win. As for the bad... well, Washington still struggles to finish drives and we must ask, why don’t teams just treat every drive like there are two minutes left in the quarter against the WFT secondary? It feels like it would be a winning formula. On the ugly, well, we get ready to welcome kicker number three, DMV-native Brian Johnson, following the injury to Joey Slye, and MAN are the burgundy-on-burgundy uniform sets just brutal or what?

We also took some time to look at the playoff picture, who needs to do what to make things better heading into week 13 and preview the Las Vegas Raiders. Finally, we have a little bit of fun with some off-the-wall mailbag questions and, after some difficulty, remember our Guy Of The Week: two-time SB Champion, and political-office-runner Clint Didier.

