Ron Rivera Presser: Landon Collins, J.D. McKissic, Wes Schweitzer OUT vs Raiders

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks with the media after practice https://t.co/q0qmSVUYXU— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 3, 2021
Injury updates:
Washington game status vs. Raiders:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 3, 2021
OUT
S Landon Collins (foot)
RB J.D. McKissic (concussion)
G/C Wes Schweitzer (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE
LG Ereck Flowers (foot)
C Tyler Larsen (knee)
WR Curtis Samuel (groin)
TE Ricky Seals-Jones (hip)
Landon Collins:
Rivera said that Washington will take a committee approach to replacing Collins this weekend. He feels confident about the players the team will have rotating in— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 3, 2021
Wendell Smallwood:
Ron Rivera says that he thinks Wendell Smallwood will be able to help the running back room on Sunday. McKissic is huge in pass pro, as well as, passing situations— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) December 3, 2021
Rivera's full answer: "To a degree. I think the guy that's going to be able to step up and help us as well will be Wendell (Smallwood). I think his skill set is similar in a lot of respects to what J.D. does well."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 3, 2021
Ereck Flowers:
Ron Rivera said he feels "pretty good" about Ereck Flowers's ability to play Sunday. Said the injury is something he can play with.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 3, 2021
He is listed as questionable.
Curtis Samuel:
Curtis Samuel will still be on a pitch count, but it will increase this week. We're not worried about Logan Thomas. - Ron Rivera on @kevinsheehanDC— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) December 3, 2021
Travelle Wharton
Ereck Flowers:
Travelle Wharton addressing the media. Said that if Flowers can't go, players will be ready because players in the position have a starters mentality. They'll step up if they're needed.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 3, 2021
Keith Ismael:
Wharton said it was tough to be knocked down to Washington's fourth center, but Ismael was ready to play and his teammates rallied around him.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 3, 2021
