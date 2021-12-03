Future Hogs – Week 13: A look at college football players who could help the Washington Football Team

The table is set for an exciting Championship Weekend. Georgia versus Alabama is the matchup many thought would happen before the season started and here we are. With an upset win over Ohio State, Michigan will take on an Iowa team that is very similar to them. Oklahoma State has beaten Baylor once this year, but can they do it again with a possible playoff birth on the line? Oregon and Utah won’t have any CFP implications, but Oregon will want to avenge the beatdown they suffered a few weeks ago. And don’t sleep and Houston against Cincinnati. That should be a competitive game that decides whether the first Group of Five teams makes the playoff.

I want to focus on a few players who stood out to me from the past week, especially those who should be draft eligible at the end of the season. Feel free to add players in the comments that stood out to you this week and you think can help the team.

Clayton Tune, QB – Houston

Cincinnati’s undefeated season by a Group of Five school has overshadowed a superb season by one-loss Houston. That could change if Houston defeats Cincinnati in the AAC Championship Game. They’ll need a solid game from Clayton Tune to do so. Tune has been fairly consistent all season and had one of his best games against UConn, going 21 of 30 for 301 yards and four touchdowns. Tune has good tools for the position, but he doesn’t blow you away with his play. That isn’t a bad thing, especially for a developmental quarterback. In the right situation and with time, Tune could develop into a starter, especially on a talented team.

Hassan Haskins, RB – Michigan

I know what you’re thinking: not another Haskins from the Big Ten. Hear me out. Hassan Haskins may not have elite speed or athleticism, but he is a big back at 6’1”, 220 lbs, and he has excellent vision and runs through initial contact. He proved that this week outscoring Ohio State by himself with 169 yards on 28 carries and five touchdowns. The offensive line for Michigan did a great job opening holes for Haskins, but he displayed great vision finding the holes and physicality as he made his way past the line of scrimmage.

Jalen Tolbert, WR – Southern Alabama

I almost wrote about Jalen Tolbert last week, but I decided to feature Treylon Burks since both are tall receivers. I’m glad I waited because Tolbert followed up a standout performance against Tennessee with an even better one against Coastal Carolina, pulling in 10 catches for 191 yards and a touchdown. A bit spindly at 6’3”, 190 lbs, Tolbert has great hands, good speed and athleticism, and uses his long frame to make catches when he can’t separate.

Devon Williams, WR – Oregon

Oregon has quite a few standout players, but Devon Williams does not get a lot of attention. The USC transfer seems to be underused by the Ducks, but has a lot of potential that can be tapped into at the next level. Against Oregon State, Williams had his best game with six catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. Williams should be an ideal redzone target at 6’5”, 207 lbs, but he’ll have to prove that he can run routes effectively to gain separation at the next level or show he can catch contested catches consistently.

Bernhard Raimann, OT – Central Michigan

An athletic big man, Bernhard Raimann looks the part of an NFL offensive tackle. The 6’7”, 305 lbs, Australia native could stand to be a little heavier. That shows in his pass protection where he is good, but needs to get a little stronger and anchor better. In the run game, Raimann plays with great leverage and is particularly good at finding targets in space.

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB – Oklahoma State

Captain of one of the best defenses in college football, Malcolm Rodriguez is productive and always seems to make plays despite his size at 5’11”, 225 lbs. But we’ve had productive, undersized linebackers in Washington before, so Rodriguez would fit right in. Against Oklahoma, Rodriguez had 11 total tackles, two sacks, and a pass breakup. Rodriguez has a wrestling background that I think helps him navigate blockers and play around the line of scrimmage. I need to see more of him in coverage.

Roger McCreary, CB – Auburn

I’ll be honest, I almost didn’t include McCreary because John Metchie III had a big game against him and he gave up the game-winning catch against Alabama. He had seven tackles against, but what stood out to me were his four pass breakups. McCreary got his hands on a lot of passes, showing that he was often in good position. A senior, McCreary has experience competing against the best receivers in the SEC. When he plays to his abilities, he can be a lockdown cornerback. He just needs to be more consistent play to play.

Kerby Joseph, S – Illinois

If you want a rangy safety to patrol the backend of a defense, then look no further than Kerby Joseph. He is among interception leaders in college football with five for the season, and he’s recovered three fumbles. Frankly speaking, he’s always around he ball. He had a quiet game against four tackles, but he’s shown that he can make a bigger impact than that.