All aTwitter: 3 December 2021

Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/bsfXqDEN4T— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 2, 2021
The Washington Football Team Placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 2, 2021
CB Benjamin St-Juste
Activated the following player from the Reserve/Injured List:
CB Darryl Roberts
Signed the following player to the Practice Squad:
FB Alex Armah
The Washington Football Team is signing FB Alex Armah to its practice squad, a source confirmed (1st by @MikeGarafolo).— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 2, 2021
Armah was drafted by the Panthers in 2017, when Ron Rivera was their head coach.
Scott Turner unleashing a fullback on the NFC East for a true playoff push was not how envisioned the season ending but I’m absolutely here for it— Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) December 2, 2021
The Washington Football Team will place rookie CB Benjamin St-Juste on IR this week, per sources.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 2, 2021
St-Juste first appeared on the injury report with a concussion in Wk 4 and hasn’t played since the bye. Ron Rivera said yesterday that St-Juste was back in the concussion protocol.
Took care of business Monday night— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 2, 2021
More work to do this Sunday
@MDLottery
We're using all the @KCurl_2 mic'd up content this week #ProBowlVote Kam Curl— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 2, 2021
@Bose
Outside of Ryan Tannehill, I can't think of another "career resurrection" story better than Ereck Flowers. That dude was a laughing stock in NY and even when he first got here in camp. But that man is mashin' dudes week in and week out. He's got some Trent in him attitude wise.— Disco (@discoque5) December 2, 2021
Counting down the days until Montez Sweat returns for a #WashingtonFootball playoff run. pic.twitter.com/Ugrs4KtnOX— Nathan Coleman (@JHawkChalk_) December 2, 2021
Deonte Harris had an 87.6 overall offensive grade coming into this game. I don’t understand why he hasn’t played more this season. pic.twitter.com/om7KMug4g8— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) December 3, 2021
This game was more “bad Saints” than it was “good Cowboys.”— Washington Realm (@WashingtonRealm) December 3, 2021
What was Marcus Williams doing pic.twitter.com/wRw2k1e4pd— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) December 3, 2021
Expected rush yards at time of handoff: -1— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) December 3, 2021
Actual rush yards: 58
Stat and dots via @NextGenStats pic.twitter.com/JWMWGsYjPm
At the end of the half Ezekiel Elliott has 5 carries for 12 yards and 2 receptions for 2 yards. This just isn’t smart by the #Cowboys— Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) December 3, 2021
Ezekiel Elliott is hurt. Everyone knows it but the Cowboys— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 3, 2021
Ezekiel Elliott's 2022 dead cap: $30.08 million. https://t.co/BikJKRoizn— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 3, 2021
When you realize how fast Micah Parsons is.pic.twitter.com/tpkYAfxwLX— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 3, 2021
Which is most impressive: rookie Micah Parsons with 10 sacks or second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs with nine INT?— Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 3, 2021
In #DALvsNO, DAL 27 controls the ball, gets two feet down inbounds and maintains possession of the ball when he goes to the ground. The ruling on the field of an interception is confirmed. pic.twitter.com/1YIn1cpFDf— NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) December 3, 2021
WHAT CAN’T TAYSOM HILL DO— PFF (@PFF) December 3, 2021
pic.twitter.com/DuYulMKD60
This was called a “blindside block” on #45.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 3, 2021
I give up. pic.twitter.com/tq2ICwzkX4
Sean Payton what’s up w your mans behind you? pic.twitter.com/zuOF3MSDl7— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) December 3, 2021
Proof and impersonation as promised #BobbyProud @WashingtonNFL https://t.co/B9LxAi7fr5 pic.twitter.com/ePHjyC2wUV— DeAndre Carter (@DCarter_2) December 2, 2021
My guy Brian Kelly got 95 million dollars and decided to become Larry The Cable Guy.— Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 3, 2021
I decided to go super investigatory. Here’s Brian Kelly saying “family” two days ago at Notre Dame… and Brian Kelly saying “family” today at LSU. Some of my best work. pic.twitter.com/JTzuIA2s2n— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 3, 2021
“Hello, I would like one poor boy sandwich, please.” pic.twitter.com/CY3fomp4zD— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 30, 2021
The front of this guy’s shirt said “I am not Bernie” and the back says “I am not Larry David either” and I am so glad we were on the same flight pic.twitter.com/vk7wmbrumN— Michael Lewis (@MichaelFLewis) November 23, 2021
I couldn't figure out where the comma(s) in "God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen" should go, so I hit myself in the face. pic.twitter.com/BNaglwpzYt— Ramses the Pigeon (@RamsesThePigeon) December 1, 2021
The Naked Gun premiered OTD in 1988. Nobody did deadpan like Leslie Nielsen, here are 2 minutes of Lieutenant Frank Drebin in action. pic.twitter.com/CjHTGTUltw— The Sting (@TSting18) December 2, 2021
