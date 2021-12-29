Ron Rivera Presser: John Madden was a tremendous inspiration for me

Injury updates:
DNP
OT Sam Cosmi (Illness)
CB William Jackson III (Calf)
DE Montez Sweat (Personal)
Limited
RB Antonio Gibson (Hip)
OL Saahdiq Charles (Ankle)
WR Curtis Samuel (Hamstring)
DE James Smith-Williams (Illness)
Full
QB Taylor Heinicke (Knee)
Montez Sweat:
With @AliRockettRTD: Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera expressed condolences to the family of Montez Sweat, and said the team has resources available to help grieving players. Sweat's brother was killed Tuesday afternoon in Richmond: https://t.co/FnDT4dSDQV— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 29, 2021
“It is rough, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families,” Rivera said. “We try to make sure that players understand that we’re here for them. We do have a team psychologist and she’s available, as well as myself (and the other coaches). ... We’re there for them.”
John Madden:
Ron Rivera on John Madden's death: "I was sad to hear that. It was truly unexpected from what I understand. ... He was a tremendous inspiration for me."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 29, 2021
Ron Rivera on Madden: "When you sat down and talked with him and discussed something with him, he would tie in a story about something he went through, so you could relate to him. ...His knowledge of it wasn't just guessing or telling you. His knowledge was practical experience."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 29, 2021
Ron River addressing the media and talking about his relationship with John Madden. He said Madden had a way of tying in personal stories in everything, which Rivera enjoyed because everything Madden taught came from things he had experienced— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 29, 2021
COVID precautions:
Washington has its four QBs and three coaches that work with him use the main team meeting room to keep them spaced out. Just the seven in them in the main room, which Rivera says holds about 75 people.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 29, 2021
Taylor Heinicke/Kyle Allen:
Rivera: Taylor is the starter, but if the opportunity presents itself, Kyle will play— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 29, 2021
Dyami Brown:
Rivera said there are some players he would like to get a closer look at in these last two games. Mentioned Dyami Brown specifically. He liked the big play Brown had against the Cowboys, and he's hoping to see more of that.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 29, 2021
Terry McLaurin:
Rivera said Terry McLaurin doesn't wear his emotions on his sleeve. You don't really see the emotions come out unless something big happens for the team. It's part of what makes him "the ultimate pro."— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 29, 2021
Player fatigue:
Rivera on players dealing with the last few weeks: "It's tough. I promise you it's not just us; there r 31 other teams and you think about all the other sports and every day life. We're a snapshot of it. I promise you in the real world they're tired and fatigue has set in..."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 29, 2021
Taylor Heinicke
Cowboys:
Taylor Heinicke on the Cowboys: "They beat our ass twice." He thinks the Cowboys have one of, if not the, best D-lines in the league and also credits their DBs and offense too. That talent + poor gameflow for Washington = two ugly losses versus Dallas pic.twitter.com/bItc8kjHAa— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 29, 2021
Dyami Brown
Capitalizing on opportunities:
Dyami Brown at the podium. The season has been a process for him, he said. He wants to capitalize on every opportunity he can get, and the catch he made against the Cowboys was an example of that.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 29, 2021
Rookie wall:
Dyami Brown calls this season a “process.” “The rookie wall is real” he adds pic.twitter.com/7ozHZq5B1S— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 29, 2021
Dyami Brown: "The rookie wall is real. I definitely felt it."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 29, 2021
Working on route-running:
Brown said he's been working on being more decisive in his routes. He's seen moments on film where he's hesitated a bit, and he wants to make himself an easier target for the quarterback.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 29, 2021
