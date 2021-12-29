Washington Roster Moves: Darryl Roberts and David Steinmetz placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Washington placed two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 lost today. Their list was down to two players after placing 28 players on the list since December 8th. Darryl Roberts was one of the first players placed on the list at the start of the outbreak, but he was quickly cleared. Now he has landed on the list for the 2nd time this month. Washington also added practice squad OT David Steinmetz to the list today.

The NFL changed their COVID-19 quarantine rules this week to match changes made to the CDC's recommendations. They cut the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to five days regardless of vaccination status. A player must clear at least 24 hours since their last fever without the aide of fever-reducing medication; other symptoms must be “resolved or improved”; individual must be cleared by team doctor in consultation with ICS and NFL; and any local regulations or requirements have been satisfied. Vaccinated players can still come back earlier if the meet the NFL's testing criteria.

We have made multiple roster moves:

-Placed CB Darryl Roberts and practice squad player T David Steinmetz on the Reserve/COVID-19 List pic.twitter.com/uX53FUwABe — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 29, 2021

Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Offense (2)

G: Zack Bailey(PS)

OT: David Steinmetz(PS)

Defense (2)

DE: Nate Orchard

CB: Darryl Roberts[2nd time)

Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (26)

CB Darryl Roberts

C Keith Ismael

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Montez Sweat

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Casey Toohill

LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)

DE Daniel Wise

WR Cam Sims

DT Matt Ioannidis

DT Tim Settle

TE Sammis Reyes

CB Troy Apke

OT Cornelius Lucas

DE William Bradley-King (PS)

QB Taylor Heinicke

TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)

LB David Mayo

S: Darrick Forrest

QB Kyle Allen

CB Kendall Fuller

S Kam Curl

LB Milo Eifler

RB Wendell Smallwood (PS)

C Tyler Larsen

G Brandon Scherff

LB Cole Holcomb

Washington Football Team coaches on COVID-19 protocols (2)

Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer

Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler

Washington Football Team coaches cleared from

COVID-19 protocols (6)

WR Coach Drew Terrell

RB Coach Randy Jordan

DL Coach Sam Mills

Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia

DB Coach Chris Harris

Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera