Washington Roster Moves: Darryl Roberts and David Steinmetz placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Washington placed two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 lost today. Their list was down to two players after placing 28 players on the list since December 8th. Darryl Roberts was one of the first players placed on the list at the start of the outbreak, but he was quickly cleared. Now he has landed on the list for the 2nd time this month. Washington also added practice squad OT David Steinmetz to the list today.
The NFL changed their COVID-19 quarantine rules this week to match changes made to the CDC's recommendations. They cut the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to five days regardless of vaccination status. A player must clear at least 24 hours since their last fever without the aide of fever-reducing medication; other symptoms must be “resolved or improved”; individual must be cleared by team doctor in consultation with ICS and NFL; and any local regulations or requirements have been satisfied. Vaccinated players can still come back earlier if the meet the NFL's testing criteria.
We have made multiple roster moves:— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 29, 2021
-Placed CB Darryl Roberts and practice squad player T David Steinmetz on the Reserve/COVID-19 List pic.twitter.com/uX53FUwABe
Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Offense (2)
G: Zack Bailey(PS)
OT: David Steinmetz(PS)
Defense (2)
DE: Nate Orchard
CB: Darryl Roberts[2nd time)
Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (26)
CB Darryl Roberts
C Keith Ismael
DT Jonathan Allen
DE Montez Sweat
DE James Smith-Williams
DE Casey Toohill
LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)
DE Daniel Wise
WR Cam Sims
DT Matt Ioannidis
DT Tim Settle
TE Sammis Reyes
CB Troy Apke
OT Cornelius Lucas
DE William Bradley-King (PS)
QB Taylor Heinicke
TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)
LB David Mayo
S: Darrick Forrest
QB Kyle Allen
CB Kendall Fuller
S Kam Curl
LB Milo Eifler
RB Wendell Smallwood (PS)
C Tyler Larsen
G Brandon Scherff
LB Cole Holcomb
Washington Football Team coaches on COVID-19 protocols (2)
Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer
Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler
Washington Football Team coaches cleared from
COVID-19 protocols (6)
WR Coach Drew Terrell
RB Coach Randy Jordan
DL Coach Sam Mills
Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia
DB Coach Chris Harris
Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera
Loading comments...