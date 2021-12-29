All aTwitter: 29 December 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Today we lost a legend.— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 29, 2021
Take a look back at Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden’s iconic career. pic.twitter.com/P6MmCHsWnO
NFL legend John Madden died unexpected this morning. He was 85. pic.twitter.com/FoC1mAzoF6— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2021
Today we lost a true legend of the game. Rest in peace to John Madden, an icon both on the sidelines and on our TV screens. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Madden family, his friends and the entire football world during this time. https://t.co/rKexlqhHbd— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 29, 2021
John Madden and Pat Summerall talking #WashingtonFootball before they face the Chicago Bears in 1987 #Madden pic.twitter.com/E9qA6JlDPQ— WFT (@_mattschoen_) December 29, 2021
For those who have asked, my story of riding across the country in the Madden bus.— Peter King (@peter_king) December 29, 2021
Busman's Holiday: Riding with John Madden across America - Sports Illustrated Vault | https://t.co/QNA50JCRPi https://t.co/fq4FJuIeMM
It’s often said you know somebody belongs in the @ProFootballHOF if you can’t write the history of the game without their story. You can’t write the history of football, television, or pop culture without including John Madden. R.I.P.— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 29, 2021
Still have a few more plays left, but after re-watching most Sunday's game... it still looks bad. Carry on.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 28, 2021
Absolutely love the play call by Scott Turner…— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 28, 2021
Unfortunately, Taylor is simply incapable of making this throw. pic.twitter.com/WfzwDug0Gc
A different view of the deep ball to McLaurin— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 28, 2021
…in case any of you felt like arguing that Terry wasn’t open ♂️ pic.twitter.com/739uXrb8zY
The issues at QB haven’t done any favors for Terry McLaurin and his statistical production. But the losses to the 2nd and 3rd passing options in J.D Mckissic and Logan Thomas are just as, if not more detrimental. He’s the only true threat.— Washington Realm (@WashingtonRealm) December 28, 2021
Taylor Heinicke per @FBOutsiders has faced the toughest schedule of opposing pass defenses for NFL QBs this season. Doesn’t mean #WashingtonFootball shouldn’t go all-in this offseason on doing better at QB. Doesn’t excuse how bad he has been over his last 2 games. But is notable.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) December 28, 2021
My top collegiate QB's for the 2021 NFL Draft, and as high as I would reach to take them:— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 28, 2021
1)Corral: 5th overall
2)Pickett: 7th-10th
3)Howell: 12th-15th (yeah, yeah - spare me...)
4)Willis: Early 20's
5)Strong: bottom of RD1
5)Ridder: RD2
I’m interested to see the direction we go in for QB, Marty Hurney is said to be obsessed with scouting QB’s & Ron takes his word for gold, worth noting that if Hurney was here in 2020 we might have drafted Herbert, that’s who he was really high on— Dre (@DCSportsDre) December 28, 2021
Point being: 2022 is the year to take a swing at QB X and they should be in a good spot to draft one in the first (incl. trading up), or trading that valuable capital for a veteran.— WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) December 28, 2021
There’s no reason for anyone to believe me, but I’m confident in this group in evaluating QBs
This is a fantastic piece and very much something Washington fans should be reading https://t.co/k62Ac0s9ZL— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 28, 2021
The failure of Heath Shuler, Patrick Ramsey, Jason Campbell, Robert Griffin III and Dwayne Haskins should have exactly 0 impact on Washington selecting a QB in the draft this year.#WashingtonFootball— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) December 28, 2021
Vet QBs that might be available this offseason: Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, Teddy Bridgewater, Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston, Mitch Trubisky#WashingtonFootball— Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) December 29, 2021
We’re currently in the 9th spot, there’s 4 teams ahead of us that has QB needs. I’m not sure how this will play out. I’m not trading up and losing draft capital for this QB class. If their QB is there, draft him, if he’s not, go BPA, we have other needs too. #WashingtonFootball— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) December 28, 2021
If Taylor Heinicke is not the guy moving forward 100%, as Ron indicated (and he shouldn't), should #WashingtonFootball start Kyle Allen in a somewhat meaningful game vs. #Eagles as opposed to calling the bullpen or starting a potential dud vs. #NYG?— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) December 28, 2021
LISTEN: @TEAM980, @Audacy
Big Haskins vibes https://t.co/82pqoem4yk— Tyler (@WFTeamer) December 28, 2021
Charles Leno is the highest graded free agent tackle in 2021.— Nathan Coleman (@JHawkChalk_) December 28, 2021
Cornelius Lucas was the highest graded free agent tackle in 2020.
Give Leno an extension and OL coach John Matsko deserves a massive raise. #WashingtonFootball https://t.co/1hyn4UAzUC
I can't wait for the day when neither is a topic— Mike Puckett (@BubbaMPuckett33) December 29, 2021
I cannot stress this enough. I need to know who thought bringing the benches to Dallas was a good idea. Who thought this would "show them" because you returned the favor to them. So bad. Such an awful decision. https://t.co/tGyQbVN69d— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 28, 2021
This still cracks me up pic.twitter.com/DyqkulQRtv— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) December 28, 2021
A few weeks ago, the Eagles had 3 top-10 picks. Now, all 3 of their picks are on track to be no higher than 19th overall.#WashingtonFootball— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) December 29, 2021
Tom Brady says NFL issued a warning after he threw his tablet. https://t.co/XzvGL5lemy— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 29, 2021
Sam Howell chucks it 60+ yards fading left with pressure in his face pic.twitter.com/4OA28QZmGP— Brad Kelly (@CoachBKelly) December 29, 2020
Writing up Malik Willis tonight. There are some really impressive flashes and the combo of arm strength and athleticism is top notch.— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) December 29, 2021
This play, however, is an example of how he’s inconsistent reading what the route combos and coverage gives him. pic.twitter.com/dPZEyxNsSN
Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, says the “overwhelming majority” of recent COVID cases have come from people reporting symptoms. But symptoms are generally mild, upper respiratory. NFL’s data agrees with CDC: people aren’t likely to transmit virus after 5 days.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 28, 2021
Here's the full memo the NFL sent to clubs today regarding COVID protocol changes. https://t.co/4dNrzdzM5s— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 29, 2021
There is no testing requirement for NFL players to be released from quarantine after five days, source confirms. So this will all hinge on players honestly reporting their symptoms after testing positive.— Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) December 28, 2021
N95 masks will be required for five days, though not while actively in the game. Will be required while standing on the sideline.— Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) December 28, 2021
Differences in protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated NFL players include:— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 28, 2021
—Daily testing for unvaccinated
—Vaccinated positives can clear in under 5 days
—Unvaccinated can still be high-risk close contacts (out 5 days)
—Unvaccinated FAs must wait 5 days to enter facilities
The NFL's new return-to-play protocol, with a five-day insolation period, takes effect immediately.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) December 28, 2021
The NFL is doing everything in their power to make sure they don’t have a Kyle Trask vs Chad Henne Super Bowl. https://t.co/YsKM9voK7f— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) December 28, 2021
https://t.co/MxyBreghF4 pic.twitter.com/cl1hDBvo9S— Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 28, 2021
"THAT is football."— Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) March 1, 2020
-John Madden pic.twitter.com/m4TOq766Cg
380 pound OT scores a TD for @GopherFootball— Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) December 29, 2021
Coach Madden woulda loved that.
At 6’9, 380 pounds, Daniel Faalele is the largest man to score a TD in CFB history pic.twitter.com/tn9cokOmuk— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) December 29, 2021
NFL meeting week 16 pic.twitter.com/QQqHLmO26q— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) December 28, 2021
