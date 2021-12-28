Daily Slop: Washington Football Media Links Roundup

Jonathan Allen: WFT must move on after ‘worst football I’ve ever been a part of’ | RSN

Washington's 56-14 loss in Dallas on Sunday night was one of the worst in recent memory.

Meet the 2022 NFL draft quarterbacks: Stats, background and analysis for Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Matt Corral, Malik Willis

The signal-callers in April's draft are still fighting to get to the top of the board. Here's what you need to know about each.

With playoff dreams dashed, Washington will split snaps between Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen | Professional Sports | richmond.com

Taylor Heinicke will remain the starting quarterback for Washington entering Sunday's game against the Eagles, but coach Ron Rivera said he will also "probably" use backup Kyle Allen during the

Washington activates Brandon Scherff, Cole Holcomb from reserve/COVID-19 list | RSN

Washington now only has two players remaining on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Washington’s 4% chance to reach playoffs includes 7 unlikely paths | RSN

The Washington Football Team is going to need some help to make the playoffs after Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys.

Washington's defensive line issues are far greater than a sideline punch | RSN

The Jonathan Allen-Daron Payne fight is just the beginning of what's wrong with Washington's defensive line.

Washington Football Team is not the place to find any soul-searching - Washington Times

You might have been able to stir up some sympathy if they were a sympathetic lot. But this franchise is a magnet for scorn and ridicule, from the half-empty seats in Landover to the "we-bought-custom-benches-too" sidelines in Dallas to the squalid corridors of the headquarters in Ashburn. All of it earned.

It seems WFT is beyond shame

Washington players nearly brawling on the sideline in the midst of a blowout is indicative of a deeper issue. But is it the type that can be rooted out when the season is over in two weeks?

Ron Rivera's latest QB plan is a reminder that Washington is still searching | RSN

As the 2021 season comes to a close, Ron Rivera made a statement that once again shows how Washington is lost at QB.

Ron Rivera: Washington’s blowout loss to Dallas was ‘a bad game,’ not ‘a direction’ - The Washington Post

How the players respond to their microscopic playoff hopes will tell him plenty about their future with the franchise, the second-year coach said a day after his team was embarrassed by the Cowboys.

Two years into Ron Rivera’s tenure, how much better off is Washington? - The Washington Post

After Sunday night's debacle against Dallas, what is the status of Rivera’s rebuild in Washington?