All aTwitter: 28 December 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
NFL Draft order with 2 weeks left:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 28, 2021
1) Jaguars
2) Lions
3) Texans
4) Jets
5) Giants
6) Jets (via Seahawks)
7) Panthers
8) Giants (via Bears)
9) Washington
10) Falcons
I’d rather see Jonathan Allen and Da’Ron Payne fighting on the sideline while getting their ass kicked as opposed to laughing it up on the sideline while getting their ass kicked. I can’t be alone in that.— Nick (@NQS88) December 27, 2021
I give credit to Washington’s PR staff for making both Payne and Allen available. And to both players for talking. Fight Was a bad look for the franchise but they didn’t hide from it afterward.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 27, 2021
Washington’s Highest cap hits for 2022 (as of right now):— Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) December 27, 2021
S Landon Collins ($16.2 million)
CB William Jackson ($14 million)
WR Curtis Samuel ($12.9 million)
CB Kendall Fuller ($11.1 million)
C Chase Roullier ($10.06 million)
There's a narrative building that Trevon Diggs has locked down Terry McLaurin in both of Washington's games against Dallas this year. So I took a closer look at that battle to see if that was the case: https://t.co/enZePm2ZYt— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 27, 2021
Diggs this, Diggs that…— Washington Wolves (@WashingtonMoes) December 28, 2021
pic.twitter.com/nRUvn00Oke
Jason Wright’s Christmas Day tweet created another headache for Washington fans. https://t.co/i1DSmm2UAt— Washington Wire (@Washington_Wire) December 27, 2021
WFT needs to draft a QB, but here's the thing - who's picking? The benches show Dan Snyder is still around despite his double-secret probation by the NFL.— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) December 27, 2021
And to compare before Snyder got his losing hands on the team, they had 14 seasons at or above .500 out of 20. They also had 3 Super Bowl victories and 8 playoff appearances. pic.twitter.com/BKs0raUqCP— Tom Manatos (@TomManatos) December 27, 2021
Ian Book is the first QB to be sacked 8+ times in his NFL debut since the Bengals' David Klingler in 1992 (10).— Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) December 28, 2021
Ian Book is not having fun tonight.#NFL | #MIAvsNO pic.twitter.com/crGbqGwhrA— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 28, 2021
Coaches that, in my opinion, will be let go either today or by the end of week 18:— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) December 27, 2021
Nagy
Zimmer
Carroll
I'm still not sure what's gonna happen with Rhule - that one is a firm maybe. So counting the already open Raiders and Jags jobs, we could be looking at 5-6 total openings.
Dolphins are now the first team in NFL history to have both a seven-game winning streak and a seven-game losing streak in the same season.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021
106 NFL players went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today. They all tested positive, including 96 positive tests today. Another record high.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 27, 2021
Last year, from the start of the regular season through the Super Bowl, there were 262 player positives.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2021
There already have been more than 400 player positives in the month of December alone.
Never forget. pic.twitter.com/n3N2aUxCVW— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 27, 2021
Denzel Washington will be 67 tomorrow. In 2019, Chadwick Boseman gave a speech during an AFI Tribute explaining what Denzel did for him and what he meant to him. 'There is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington.'— The Sting (@TSting18) December 27, 2021
Goodnight, stay safe and may your god go with you pic.twitter.com/u8F0aXkJJM
Fascinating drone footage of sharks swimming through a massive school of fish near Bridgehampton, New York.— Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) December 27, 2021
Credit: Tovi Sonnenberg pic.twitter.com/qN3jR2CD2j
