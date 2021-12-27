Ron Rivera Presser: Kyle Allen will probably play during the last two games, but Taylor Heinicke is the starter vs the Eagles

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media https://t.co/eWy39QRKlW— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 27, 2021
Daron Payne/Jonathan Allen fight:
Ron Rivera has yet to see the Allen-Payne sideline exchange and doesn't seem too interested in seeking it out. Like the players involved, he's looking ahead— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 27, 2021
Ron Rivera said he hasn't watched the video of DTs Daron Payne and Jon Allen fighting yet because it hasn't been sent to him.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 27, 2021
Rivera said he's been watching game tape and was satisfied with the players description of the incident, which was it was like two brothers fighting.
When Ron Rivera talked to us this afternoon, he said he hadn't seen the footage of the Jonathan Allen-Daron Payne fight from Dallas.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 27, 2021
This was his general take on it though: pic.twitter.com/FoyncaxunS
Deshazor Everett:
Ron Rivera said Deshazor Everett "sustained some injuries" but has been discharged from the hospital after the car accident last Thursday. Everett's girlfriend, Olivia Peters, was killed in the accident, and Everett, the driver of the car, was taken to Reston Hospital.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 27, 2021
Rivera said Deshazor Everett was discharged from the hospital. He said he did "sustain some injuries" in the crash and said one in particular would prevent his return to football this season. Rivera said Friday was a difficult day b/c of the fatality. Can't forget that aspect— John Keim (@john_keim) December 27, 2021
Taylor Heinicke/Kyle Allen:
Sounds like Ron might be going with two QBs to end the year? In response to @BenStandig, he says he's going to start Taylor Heinicke against Philly but also will play Kyle Allen. Declined to describe if Allen will be a reliever or start in the finale— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 27, 2021
Ron Rivera said Taylor Heinicke will start vs. Philly on Sunday, but "we'll see" beyond that.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 27, 2021
"Will we play Kyle [Allen]? Probably. But we're going to stick with Taylor for now."
Said it's not "an indictment" on Heinicke, but more about wanting to see Allen play.
Ron Rivera's full answer when asked about his plan for the QBs in the last two games, at home vs. Philly and on the road vs. the Giants: pic.twitter.com/2pKLv0R1Xn— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 27, 2021
Finding a QB in the NFL:
Some QB future talk today with Ron Rivera. Here is a lengthy answer on how much last offseason's front office shuffle was about addressing this very important position. (@NickiJhabvala with the question) pic.twitter.com/Q8FlL37FfB— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 27, 2021
Bad game:
Ron Rivera says he's not worried about the direction of Washington. "This is a bad game. This isn't as direction."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 27, 2021
Players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list:
Rivera: "When I hear someone rant about the way they play, they quit, they didn't want to play... no, that's bullshit. Those guys wanted to play. Those guys did everything they could to get back."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 27, 2021
