Washington Roster Moves: Brandon Scherff and Cole Holcomb activated from Reserve/COVID-19 list; Tyler Larsen to IR

Washington activated 3 of the 5 players who were still on the Reserve/COVID-19 today. Cole Holcomb and Brandon Scherff will rejoin the team as they prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles this week. Backup center Tyler Larsen was also activated, but was the placed on IR for the Achilles injury he suffered two weeks ago against the Cowboys.

Washington is down to two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, practice squad guard Zack Bailey and DE Nate Orchard. The team didn't place Jamin Davis on the list. He was inactive yesterday after showing symptoms before the game. The team said there wasn't enough to get test results so he was deactivated.

We have made multiple roster moves:



Activated the following players off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

LB Cole Holcomb

C Tyler Larsen

G Brandon Scherff



Placed C Tyler Larsen on the Reserve/Injured List pic.twitter.com/OTyS656gfV — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 27, 2021

Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Offense (1)

G: Zack Bailey(PS)

Defense (1)

DE: Nate Orchard

Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (26)

CB Darryl Roberts

C Keith Ismael

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Montez Sweat

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Casey Toohill

LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)

DE Daniel Wise

WR Cam Sims

DT Matt Ioannidis

DT Tim Settle

TE Sammis Reyes

CB Troy Apke

OT Cornelius Lucas

DE William Bradley-King (PS)

QB Taylor Heinicke

TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)

LB David Mayo

S: Darrick Forrest

QB Kyle Allen

CB Kendall Fuller

S Kam Curl

LB Milo Eifler

RB Wendell Smallwood (PS)

C Tyler Larsen

G Brandon Scherff

LB Cole Holcomb

Washington Football Team coaches on COVID-19 protocols (2)

Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer

Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler

Washington Football Team coaches cleared from

COVID-19 protocols (6)

WR Coach Drew Terrell

RB Coach Randy Jordan

DL Coach Sam Mills

Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia

DB Coach Chris Harris

Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera