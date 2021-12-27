Washington Roster Moves: Brandon Scherff and Cole Holcomb activated from Reserve/COVID-19 list; Tyler Larsen to IR

Washington activated 3 of the 5 players who were still on the Reserve/COVID-19 today. Cole Holcomb and Brandon Scherff will rejoin the team as they prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles this week. Backup center Tyler Larsen was also activated, but was the placed on IR for the Achilles injury he suffered two weeks ago against the Cowboys.
Washington is down to two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, practice squad guard Zack Bailey and DE Nate Orchard. The team didn't place Jamin Davis on the list. He was inactive yesterday after showing symptoms before the game. The team said there wasn't enough to get test results so he was deactivated.
We have made multiple roster moves:— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 27, 2021
Activated the following players off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:
LB Cole Holcomb
C Tyler Larsen
G Brandon Scherff
Placed C Tyler Larsen on the Reserve/Injured List pic.twitter.com/OTyS656gfV
Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Offense (1)
G: Zack Bailey(PS)
Defense (1)
DE: Nate Orchard
Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (26)
CB Darryl Roberts
C Keith Ismael
DT Jonathan Allen
DE Montez Sweat
DE James Smith-Williams
DE Casey Toohill
LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)
DE Daniel Wise
WR Cam Sims
DT Matt Ioannidis
DT Tim Settle
TE Sammis Reyes
CB Troy Apke
OT Cornelius Lucas
DE William Bradley-King (PS)
QB Taylor Heinicke
TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)
LB David Mayo
S: Darrick Forrest
QB Kyle Allen
CB Kendall Fuller
S Kam Curl
LB Milo Eifler
RB Wendell Smallwood (PS)
C Tyler Larsen
G Brandon Scherff
LB Cole Holcomb
Washington Football Team coaches on COVID-19 protocols (2)
Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer
Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler
Washington Football Team coaches cleared from
COVID-19 protocols (6)
WR Coach Drew Terrell
RB Coach Randy Jordan
DL Coach Sam Mills
Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia
DB Coach Chris Harris
Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera
Loading comments...