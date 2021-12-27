Ron Rivera Presser: “That’s not normal shit, that’s real life shit” Washington loses 56-14 to the Cowboys

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks with the media after the game https://t.co/GW0vklWuRE— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 27, 2021
Jonathan Allen vs Daron Payne fight:
Not good pic.twitter.com/TO4Hm2P8iH— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) December 27, 2021
Ron Rivera said he didn't see the fight between Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne on the sideline, but was told about it. "I've talked to both of them," Rivera said.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 27, 2021
That’s not normal shit, that’s real life shit:
Ron Rivera on what his team has experienced off the field across the past few weeks with COVID, injuries and Friday's tragic crash: "That's not normal shit. That's real-life shit"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 27, 2021
Ron Rivera - “These guys aren’t just robots…They got a teammate going thru something…That’s not normal shit”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 27, 2021
Rivera says he doesn’t anticipate any disciple for either Jon Allen or Daron Payne— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 27, 2021
Rivera tells reporters the Allen-Payne tussle an indication of frustration built up team-wide amid injuries, covid outbreak, losses. Also, Deshazor Everett involvement in a fatal car accident. "It spills over. It's human nature. ...That's not normal shit. That's real-life shit."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 27, 2021
Ron Rivera told reporters that he spoke with Payne, Allen. Said he'll keep what they said to himself. Said no disciplinary action... Stems from frustration, wanting to win etc— John Keim (@john_keim) December 27, 2021
Daron Payne
Fight with Jonathan Allen:
Daron Payne, on his fight with Jonathan Allen: "You got brothers? You guys fight, right?"— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 27, 2021
Asked if they're good now: "It's all good."
Taylor Heinicke
Kicked our ass in all 3 phases of the game:
Taylor Heinicke: "It's the same story from two weeks ago. They just kicked our ass in all three phases of the game."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 27, 2021
Deshazor Everett:
Taylor Heinicke, on fatal car crash involving Deshazor Everett: "It's really tough. He's a captain of the team, he's one of the bright spots on the team. Always smiling. ... All of our thoughts are with him and hopefully he's all right."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 27, 2021
John Bates
