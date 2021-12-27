NFL 2021 Week 16: Monday Night Football Miami Dolphins vs New Orleans Saints

We finish up the Week 16 with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the New Orleans Saints. Both teams are 7-7 and trying to sneak into the playoffs. The Saints will be starting 4th string QB Ian Book after Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.
Who: Miami Dolphins (7-7) at New Orleans Saints (7-7)
Where: Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, LA
When: December 27th, 2021, 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN - Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese and Lisa Salters
SiriusXM Radio: Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 822) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 819) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
DraftKings odds: Dolphins -3, 37 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Dolphins 20 - Saints 13
