NFL 2021 Week 16: Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys 4th Quarter

Washington enters Week 16 with a 6-8 record and a 2-game losing streak. They started their 5 game stretch against division rivals on a 4-game winning streak, but have been hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak and several more starters going to injured reserve.
Tonight’s games against the Dallas Cowboys is the 2nd time the two teams have met in the last two weeks. The first game saw Washington getting dominated early, but coming back at the end to make it a one score game. Dallas won that game 27-17 and then beat the Giants 21-6 last week.
Injury Report:
Matchup: Washington Football Team (6-8) at Dallas Cowboys (10-4)
Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX
Date/Time: December 26th, 2021, 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Al Michaels (play-by-play)
Cris Collinsworth (analyst)
Michele Tafoya (sideline)
RADIO: Washington Radio Network
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
DeAngelo Hall (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Washington: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 831
Dallas: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 808
National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Live streaming: FuboTV, Peacock, NBC Sports
DraftKings odds: Cowboys -9 1/2, 46 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Dallas 27 - Washington 20
