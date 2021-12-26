NFL 2021 Week 16: Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys 2nd Quarter

Washington enters Week 16 with a 6-8 record and a 2-game losing streak. They started their 5 game stretch against division rivals on a 4-game winning streak, but have been hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak and several more starters going to injured reserve.

Tonight’s games against the Dallas Cowboys is the 2nd time the two teams have met in the last two weeks. The first game saw Washington getting dominated early, but coming back at the end to make it a one score game. Dallas won that game 27-17 and then beat the Giants 21-6 last week.

Matchup: Washington Football Team (6-8) at Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

Date/Time: December 26th, 2021, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Cris Collinsworth (analyst)

Michele Tafoya (sideline)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

DeAngelo Hall (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 831

Dallas: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 808

National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Live streaming: FuboTV, Peacock, NBC Sports

DraftKings odds: Cowboys -9 1/2, 46 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Dallas 27 - Washington 20

