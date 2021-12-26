Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys Inactives

The Washington Football Team released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. The team continues to deal with major injuries. Four players were ruled out this week out due to injuries (Landon Collins, Deshazor Everett, William Jackson III, Daniel Wise). Collins and Wise were placed on IR this week. Deshazor Everett was placed on the Reserve/NFI after being hospitalized from a car accident.

Washington got 11 players back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list since Tuesday’s game against the Eagles:

OT Cornelius Lucas

DE William Bradley-King (PS)

QB Taylor Heinicke

TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)

LB David Mayo

S: Darrick Forrest

QB Kyle Allen

CB Kendall Fuller

S Kam Curl

LB Milo Eifler

RB Wendell Smallwood (PS)

Washington also had 2 players listed as questionable, Antonio Gibson(toe) and Curtis Samuel(hamstring). Curtis Samuel continues to be limited in practice and listed as questionable on the injury reports. He is out again tonight. Antonio Gibson was a game-time decision and will be active after his successful pre-game test. Jamin Davis is also out tonight. He was dealing with a shoulder injury and didn't practice on Friday for personal reasons.

Per team: Jamin Davis had COVID symptoms today, and was unable to be tested in time to have a result, so he is being held out "out of an abundance of caution." — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 27, 2021

Washington lost several other players due to COVID-19 as the week went on. Cole Holcomb and Nate Orchard were all placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Offensive linemen Brandon Scherff, Tyler Larsen, and Zack Bailey also remain on the list. They protected 4 practice squad players (OT David Steinmetz, LB De’Jon Harris, CB D.J. Hayden, S Jeremy Reaves). Washington elevated CB DJ Hayden and RB Wendell Smallwood, and also activated LB De’Jon Harris and S Jeremy Reaves from the practice squad.

Kicker Joey Slye was activated from IR this week. He will be the kicker tonight, with Brian Johnson inactive.

Washington Inactives

K Brian Johnson

CB William Jackson III

WR Curtis Samuel

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

QB Garrett Gilbert

CB Corn Elder

LB Jamin Davis

Cowboys Inactives

Cowboys inactives vs. Washington:



LT Tyron Smith

S Israel Mukuamu

QB Will Grier

CB Kyron Brown



Also out due to COVID-19: DT Trysten Hill, CB Jourdan Lewis, S Malik Hooker, RB JaQuan Hardy, WR Simi Fehoko — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 26, 2021

