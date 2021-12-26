NFL 2021 Week 16: Early games open thread

The Washington Football Team enters Week 16 with a 6-8 record after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. A COVID-19 outbreak has put 28 players and 8 coaches on the reserve list over the last 2 weeks. The NFL rescheduled 3 games last week, including Washington’s which was moved to Tuesday night at 7pm. Philadelphia and Washington are both playing on a short week due to the postponement. Washington travels to Dallas tonight for their rematch against the Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles play the New York Giants today. This game is critical for Washington’s playoff hopes, and they need a Giants win. There are several other teams fighting for that last playoff spot that need to lose to help Washington’s chances like the Vikings, Falcons, and the Saints tomorrow night. None of that will matter without a critical win for Washington over the Cowboys later tonight.

CBS

Buffalo Bills (8-6) vs. New England Patriots (9-5), 1:00p.m.

DraftKings odds: Patriots -1, O/U 43 1/2

Baltimore Ravens (8-6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (8-6), 1:00p.m.

DraftKings odds: Bengals -7, O/U 41 1/2

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) vs. New York Jets (3-11), 1:00p.m.

DraftKings odds: Jets -2, O/U 41 1/2

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) vs. Houston Texans (3-11), 1:00p.m.

DraftKings odds: Chargers -13, O/U 46

(via 506sports)

Online Streaming

FuboTV, Paramount+, CBS

FOX

Los Angeles Rams (10-4) vs. Minnesota Vikings (7-7), 1:00p.m.

DraftKings odds: Rams -3 1/2, O/U 49

New York Giants (4-10) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7), 1:00p.m.

DraftKings odds: Eagles -11, O/U 41 1/2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) vs. Carolina Panthers (5-9), 1:00p.m.

DraftKings odds: Buccaneers -10 1/2, O/U 44 1/2

Detroit Lions (2-11-1) vs. Atlanta Falcons (6-8), 1:00p.m.

DraftKings odds: Falcons -7, O/U 43

(via 506sports)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

