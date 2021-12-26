 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL 2021 Week 16: Afternoon games open thread

Let’s watch some football!

By Scott Jennings
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Washington Football Team enters Week 16 with a 6-8 record after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. A COVID-19 outbreak has put 28 players and 8 coaches on the reserve list over the last 2 weeks. The NFL rescheduled 3 games last week, including Washington’s which was moved to Tuesday night at 7pm. Philadelphia and Washington are both playing on a short week due to the postponement. Washington travels to Dallas tonight for their rematch against the Cowboys. The Philadelphia Eagles played the New York Giants earlier today.

CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4), 4:05p.m.

DraftKings odds: Chiefs -10, O/U 44 1/2

Denver Broncos (7-7) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (7-7), 4:05p.m.

DraftKings odds: Raiders -1, O/U 42

Online Streaming

FuboTV, Paramount+, CBS

FOX

Chicago Bears (4-10) vs. Seattle Seahawks (5-9), 4:25p.m.

DraftKings odds: Seahawks -7, O/U 41 1/2

Online Streaming

FuboTV

