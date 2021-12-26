Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys: Schedule, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Odds, and more

Washington enters Week 16 with a 6-8 record and a 2-game losing streak. They started their 5 game stretch against division rivals on a 4-game winning streak, but have been hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak and several more starters going to injured reserve.
Tonight's games against the Dallas Cowboys is the 2nd time the two teams have met in the last two weeks. The first game saw Washington getting dominated early, but coming back at the end to make it a one score game. Dallas won that game 27-17 and then beat the Giants 21-6 last week.
Matchup: Washington Football Team (6-8) at Dallas Cowboys (10-4)
Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX
Date/Time: December 26th, 2021, 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Al Michaels (play-by-play)
Cris Collinsworth (analyst)
Michele Tafoya (sideline)
RADIO: Washington Radio Network
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
DeAngelo Hall (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Washington: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 831
Dallas: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 808
National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Live streaming: FuboTV, Peacock, NBC Sports
DraftKings odds: Cowboys -9 1/2, 46 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Dallas 27 - Washington 20
Enemy Blog: Blogging the Boys
Washington Football Team 2021 Schedule
Week 1: Sunday, September 12th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Los Angeles Chargers
Loss 20-16
Week 2: Thursday, September 16th 8:20pm (NFLN) vs New York Giants
Win 30-29
Week 3: Sunday, September 26th 1:00 pm (FOX) @ Buffalo Bills
Loss 43-21
Week 4: Sunday, October 3rd 1:00pm (FOX) @ Atlanta Falcons
Win 34-30
Week 5: Sunday, October 10th 1:00pm (CBS) vs New Orleans Saints
Loss 33-22
Week 6: Sunday, October 17th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Kansas City Chiefs
Loss 31-13
Week 7: Sunday, October 24th 1:00pm (FOX) @ Green Bay Packers
Loss 24-10
Week 8: Sunday, October 31st 4:25pm (FOX) @ Denver Broncos
Loss 17-10
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: Sunday, November 14th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Win 29-19
Week 11: Sunday, November 21st 1:00pm (FOX) @ Carolina Panthers
Win 27-21
Week 12: Monday, November 29th 8:15pm (ESPN) vs Seattle Seahawks
Win 17-15
Week 13: Sunday, December 5th 4:05pm (FOX) @ Las Vegas Raiders
Win 17-15
Week 14: Sunday, December 12th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Dallas Cowboys
Loss 27-20
Week 15: Sunday, December 19th 1:00pm (FOX) @ Philadelphia Eagles
Loss 27-17
Week 16: Sunday, December 26th 8:20pm (NBC) @ Dallas Cowboys
Week 17: Sunday, January 2nd 1:00pm (FOX) vs Philadelphia Eagles
Week 18: Sunday, January 9th 1:00pm (FOX) @ New York Giants
