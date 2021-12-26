Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys: Schedule, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Odds, and more

Washington enters Week 16 with a 6-8 record and a 2-game losing streak. They started their 5 game stretch against division rivals on a 4-game winning streak, but have been hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak and several more starters going to injured reserve.

Tonight's games against the Dallas Cowboys is the 2nd time the two teams have met in the last two weeks. The first game saw Washington getting dominated early, but coming back at the end to make it a one score game. Dallas won that game 27-17 and then beat the Giants 21-6 last week.

Matchup: Washington Football Team (6-8) at Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

Date/Time: December 26th, 2021, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Cris Collinsworth (analyst)

Michele Tafoya (sideline)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

DeAngelo Hall (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 831

Dallas: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 808

National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Live streaming: FuboTV, Peacock, NBC Sports

DraftKings odds: Cowboys -9 1/2, 46 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Dallas 27 - Washington 20

Washington Football Team 2021 Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 12th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Los Angeles Chargers

Loss 20-16

Week 2: Thursday, September 16th 8:20pm (NFLN) vs New York Giants

Win 30-29

Week 3: Sunday, September 26th 1:00 pm (FOX) @ Buffalo Bills

Loss 43-21

Week 4: Sunday, October 3rd 1:00pm (FOX) @ Atlanta Falcons

Win 34-30

Week 5: Sunday, October 10th 1:00pm (CBS) vs New Orleans Saints

Loss 33-22

Week 6: Sunday, October 17th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Kansas City Chiefs

Loss 31-13

Week 7: Sunday, October 24th 1:00pm (FOX) @ Green Bay Packers

Loss 24-10

Week 8: Sunday, October 31st 4:25pm (FOX) @ Denver Broncos

Loss 17-10

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Sunday, November 14th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Win 29-19

Week 11: Sunday, November 21st 1:00pm (FOX) @ Carolina Panthers

Win 27-21

Week 12: Monday, November 29th 8:15pm (ESPN) vs Seattle Seahawks

Win 17-15

Week 13: Sunday, December 5th 4:05pm (FOX) @ Las Vegas Raiders

Win 17-15

Week 14: Sunday, December 12th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Dallas Cowboys

Loss 27-20

Week 15: Sunday, December 19th 1:00pm (FOX) @ Philadelphia Eagles

Loss 27-17

Week 16: Sunday, December 26th 8:20pm (NBC) @ Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: Sunday, January 2nd 1:00pm (FOX) vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 18: Sunday, January 9th 1:00pm (FOX) @ New York Giants