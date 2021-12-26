All aTwitter: 26 December 2021 - Week 16 GAMEDAY edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Wishing everyone a blessed & Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/qM6ywPQsmA — Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) December 25, 2021

Washington activated Joey Slye, but Brian Johnson remains on the roster — giving the team two kickers. You don’t see that too often. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 25, 2021

Washington's updated reserve/COVID-19 list:



G Brandon Scherff

LB Cole Holcomb

C Tyler Larsen

DE Nate Orchard

G Zack Bailey (PS) — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 25, 2021

Apparently, when I die, humanity will have forgotten that "It's a Wonderful Life" made in 1946 is the greatest Christmas Movie ever made, followed closely by the 1938 version of "A Christmas Carol" (https://t.co/h1Sk8heOyL) https://t.co/S820d8Pl7m — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) December 26, 2021

Zero clue about anything that’s occurred in Washington. https://t.co/kw4qvkjLZz — Felix Trammell (@HTTRandBlessed) December 25, 2021

At the end of American Underdog, they called Kurt Warner the greatest undrafted player in @NFL history. No argument, but @JoeJacoby66HOG was as good at his position as Warner was at his and has 3x as many rings. It’s a crime Joe isn’t in HOF. — Andy Pollin (@andypollin1) December 25, 2021

Twelve days ago, the Cardinals had a chance to put away the NFC West as the Rams came to AZ amid a COVID outbreak that took key guys out of their lineup. Since, Arizona's fallen out of first place completely. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 26, 2021

Saints called Brees to gauge his interest given their circumstances at QB. Hear he sent back a photo of himself golfing. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 25, 2021

Look at someone different every time you watch back this fake punt return. Incredible.#NFL | #INDvsAZ pic.twitter.com/5PBDld05DD — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 26, 2021

Not a lot of Christmas spirit here by James Harden. pic.twitter.com/k9yAIDU4nb — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) December 26, 2021

These cubes are not moving pic.twitter.com/zndxmb7ZgS — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) December 25, 2021

