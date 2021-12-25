Washington Roster Moves: Joey Slye activated from IR; Wendell Smallwood clears COVID-19 protocols

Washington announced some Christmas Day moves as the team prepares their roster for tomorrow's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Kicker Joey Slye was designated to return from injured reserve two days ago. He is now healthy after suffering a hamstring 3 weeks ago and has been activated from IR. The team didn't cut Brian Johnson, so for now the team will carry two kickers. That could change after tomorrow's game if the team goes with Slye and there are no issues with his return from injury.

Washington shut RB JD McKissic down for the season after a bad concussion/neck injury he suffered 3 weeks ago. Starter Antonio Gibsson is dealing with turf toe again and is questionable for tomorrow's game. Today's roster move is not a good sign for Gibson playing vs the Cowboys. Wendell Smallwood has cleared COVID-19 protocols and was also one of the two players Washington elevated for this week's game. He will join Jaret Patterson and Jonathan Williams in the RB if Gibson isn't active.

Washington also elevated CB DJ Hayden from the practice squad. He was recently added due to the COVID-19 outbreak that saw over 25 players sidelined over a 2 week period. Kendall Fuller was one of those players, but he has been cleared. William Jackson III has been ruled out with what was reported as an Achilles strain. Daryl Roberts saw a lot of playing time last week, and Ron Rivera said he liked what he saw from him. Expect Hayden to be a backup, unless more injuries pile up in the secondary.

Washington activated two practice squad players as COVID-19 replacements for tomorrow's game at two positions in need of depth. Cole Holcomb was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week and will miss this week's game. Jamin Davis is also dealing with a shoulder injury, but he was a full participant in yesterday's practice. LB De'Jon Harris will be active for depth and special teams. Landon Collins injured his foot for the second time this season and was placed on IR this week. Jeremy Reaves was active last week due to Kam Curl being in COVID-19 protocols, and will get the call again with Collins shut down for the year.

Washington also gets back another member of their coaching staff with defensive coaching intern Christian Garcia clearing COVID-19 protocols.

Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Offense (3)

C: Tyler Larsen

G: Brandon Scherff, Zack Bailey(PS)

Defense (2)

LB: Cole Holcomb

DE: Nate Orchard

Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (23)

CB Darryl Roberts

C Keith Ismael

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Montez Sweat

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Casey Toohill

LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)

DE Daniel Wise

WR Cam Sims

DT Matt Ioannidis

DT Tim Settle

TE Sammis Reyes

CB Troy Apke

OT Cornelius Lucas

DE William Bradley-King (PS)

QB Taylor Heinicke

TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)

LB David Mayo

S: Darrick Forrest

QB Kyle Allen

CB Kendall Fuller

S Kam Curl

LB Milo Eifler

RB Wendell Smallwood (PS)

Washington Football Team coaches on COVID-19 protocols (4)

DB Coach Chris Harris

Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer

Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera

Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler

Washington Football Team coaches cleared from

COVID-19 protocols (4)

WR Coach Drew Terrell

RB Coach Randy Jordan

DL Coach Sam Mills

Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia