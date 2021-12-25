NFL Christmas Night Football 2021: Indianapolis Colts vs Arizona Cardinals

Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season continues with another Christmas game. The Indianapolis Colts are 8-6 and need every win they can get to get into the playoffs. They visit the 10-4 Arizona Cardinals who were one win behind the Green Bay Packers in the NFC at the start of the day.
Injury Report
Matchup: Indianapolis Colts(8-6) vs Arizona Cardinals(10-4)
Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 25th | 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ
TELEVISION: CBS, NFL Network
Joe Davis (play-by-play)
Kurt Warner (analyst)
Melissa Stark/Peter Schrager (sideline reporting)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 800) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 813) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Yahoo! Sports App
DraftKings odds: Cardinals -2 1/2, O/U 48
Prediction: Colts 33 - Cardinals 30
SB Nation Blogs: Stampede Blue | Revenge of the Birds
