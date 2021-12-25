 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Christmas Afternoon Football 2021: Cleveland Browns vs Green Bay Packers

By Scott Jennings
Green Bay Packers v Cleveland Browns

Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season continues with a Christmas game between the Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers. Baker Mayfield and several other Browns have cleared COVID-19 protocols and will play today. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are looking for another win to keep their #1 spot in the NFC.

Injury Report

Matchup: Cleveland Browns(7-7) vs Green Bay Packers(11-3)

Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 25th | 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI

TELEVISION: FOX, NFL Network

Joe Buck (play-by-play)

Troy Aikman (analyst)

Erin Andrews/Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporting)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 811) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 807) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Amazon Prime, Yahoo! Sports App

DraftKings odds: Packers -7 1/2, O/U 46 1/2

Prediction: Packers 31 - Browns 21

SB Nation Blogs: Dawgs by Nature | Acme Packing Company

