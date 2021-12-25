NFL Christmas Afternoon Football 2021: Cleveland Browns vs Green Bay Packers

Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season continues with a Christmas game between the Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers. Baker Mayfield and several other Browns have cleared COVID-19 protocols and will play today. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are looking for another win to keep their #1 spot in the NFC.
Injury Report
Matchup: Cleveland Browns(7-7) vs Green Bay Packers(11-3)
Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 25th | 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI
TELEVISION: FOX, NFL Network
Joe Buck (play-by-play)
Troy Aikman (analyst)
Erin Andrews/Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporting)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 811) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 807) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Amazon Prime, Yahoo! Sports App
DraftKings odds: Packers -7 1/2, O/U 46 1/2
Prediction: Packers 31 - Browns 21
SB Nation Blogs: Dawgs by Nature | Acme Packing Company
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Loading comments...