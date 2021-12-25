All aTwitter: 25 December 2021 - Christmas edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
The Washington Football Team activated the following players off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 24, 2021
QB Kyle Allen
S Kam Curl
LB Milo Eifler
CB Kendall Fuller
Bobby knew it was an INT the time— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 24, 2021
@Bose pic.twitter.com/h7c3QeB3Ui
Ron Rivera often mentions the notion of players trying too hard at times. Today he gave a specific example on this 19-yard run by Miles Sanders. Synced his audio with the play. (Good question, @Matthew_Paras) pic.twitter.com/DVkPqivzx6— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 25, 2021
From NFL Now: The Washington Football Team gets one QB back, as Taylor Heinicke clears the protocols and returns. pic.twitter.com/E3iGZEoGUD— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2021
| . @JaretPatterson helps explain some DMV lingo to Tress— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 24, 2021
Can confirm that Deshazor Everett was the driver in a crash last night and that the passenger, 29-year-old Olivia Peters, died in the accident. Everett is in the hospital with "serious but non-life threatening injuries"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 24, 2021
The crash happened on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road. Peters was taken to StoneSprings Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, according to LCSO. Everett was sent to Reston Hospital Center— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 24, 2021
Cowboys S Malik Hooker has tested positive for COVID-19. Hooker is coming off his best game of season. Status now in doubt for Sunday vs. Washington. He and practice-squad RB JaQuan Hardy both with positive tests today.— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 23, 2021
Merry Christmas from the Land of Smiles! pic.twitter.com/fAoSkJk4P1— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) December 25, 2021
Dude hit a brick wall at the 12 yard line lmao https://t.co/1lSqicmqck— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) December 24, 2021
In Virginia a 4 year old boy named "Dominic" surprised his mother by bringing a baby deer home after returning from the woods in the backyard because he considered the deer his friend. The mother took a picture of them. ❤ pic.twitter.com/4my159zZSH— Ariaa Jaeger (@AriaaJaeger) December 22, 2021
