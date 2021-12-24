Washington Roster Moves: Landon Collins and Daniel Wise to IR; Deshazor Everett to NFI list

The Washington Football Team announced 5 more roster moves as they continue to deal with injuries an COVID-19 issues. Four players were injured during Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and two of them have been placed on injured reserve. This means they will miss the 3 remaining regular season games, and their season is over unless Washington makes the playoffs. Landon Collins injured his foot after having a great start to the game with an interception that would have been a pick6 if it wasn’t blown dead, and a fumble recovery. He had an MRI, and Ron Rivera sad his injury could keep him out for a little longer than they’d like. He also missed the Raiders game with a foot injury earlier in the month.

This is a dog-shit cut block by Goedert.



Absolute dog-shit. pic.twitter.com/z6cOvIdep6 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 22, 2021

Daniel Wise suffered a knee injury when Eagles TE Dallas Goedert threw a cheap block directly at his knees. He stayed down, and it was clear that he suffered a significant injury. Ron Rivera called that play avoidable, and said he would bring it up with the NFL’s Competition Committee. Washington’s DE depth continues to get tested, but they got Montez Sweat and Casey Toohill back last week, and should get James Smith-Williams back for this week’s game against the Cowboys.

Washington also placed S Deshazor Everett on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List. This move was expected when news came out this morning that he was the driver in a car accident last night the resulted in the death of his passenger. Everett was still in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. There will be an investigation into the accident, and Everett will have to fully recover before returning to the team.

Washington added one more player to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, with recently signed DE Nate Orchard going on. Angry Orchard was added last week when the team had 25 players on the list and they needed bodies to meet the minimum amount of players for game day. He was with the team last season, and was trying to earn another shot at staying on the roster here. Orchard was signed from Green Bay’s practice squad so he is guaranteed to get paid for 3 weeks. Washington also released DT Akeem Spence who was another COVID-19 replacement player signed recently.

Placed the following player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

-DE Nate Orchard



Released the following player:

-DT Akeem Spence — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 24, 2021

Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Offense (4)

C: Tyler Larsen

G: Brandon Scherff, Zack Bailey(PS)

RB: Wendell Smallwood (PS)

Defense (2)

LB: Cole Holcomb

DE: Nate Orchard

Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (22)

CB Darryl Roberts

C Keith Ismael

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Montez Sweat

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Casey Toohill

LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)

DE Daniel Wise

WR Cam Sims

DT Matt Ioannidis

DT Tim Settle

TE Sammis Reyes

CB Troy Apke

OT Cornelius Lucas

DE William Bradley-King (PS)

QB Taylor Heinicke

TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)

LB David Mayo

S: Darrick Forrest

QB Kyle Allen

CB Kendall Fuller

S Kam Curl

LB Milo Eifler

Washington Football Team coaches on COVID-19 protocols (5)

DB Coach Chris Harris

Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer

Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera

Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia

Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler

Washington Football Team coaches cleared from COVID-19 protocols (3)

WR Coach Drew Terrell

RB Coach Randy Jordan

DL Coach Sam Mills