Ron Rivera Presser: Four players ruled OUT vs Cowboys; Antonio Gibson questionable

Injury updates:
Washington's game status for Sunday in Dallas:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 24, 2021
OUT
S Landon Collins (foot)
CB William Jackson (calf)
DE Daniel Wise (knee)
S Deshazor Everett
QUESTIONABLE
RB Antonio Gibson (toe)
WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)
Full practice report:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 24, 2021
* Jamin Davis (DNP - personal reasons) is expected to play Sunday

* Daron Payne practiced after all
* Questionable: Antonio Gibson (toe) and Curtis Samuel (hamstring)
* Jamin Davis (DNP - personal reasons) is expected to play Sunday
* Daron Payne practiced after all
Landon Collins/William Jackson III:
Rivera says William Jackson and Landon Collins could be out longer than just this week.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 24, 2021
Antonio Gibson:
Rivera on Antonio Gibson's toe injury: it's similar to what Gibson experienced last year, but it feels different this time around.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 24, 2021
Gibson is questionable for Sunday, and Washington will monitor him on Saturday and Sunday before the game.
As for Gibson's status against Dallas... Well, Ron Rivera wasn't exactly oozing with optimism about him playing with the toe injury after not practicing all week. Said it's about his "comfort level" now on short week. I'd have Jaret Patterson on my fantasy roster just in case.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 24, 2021
Deshazor Everett:
Ron Rivera on Deshazor Everett: "It's very sad to hear the news. My thoughts and prayers go out to the young lady. ... We'll let the police and the investigation go through and find out what happened."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 24, 2021
Taylor Heinicke/Kyle Allen:
Rivera said there are no doubts that Heinicke and Allen will be the starting and backup quarterbacks for Sunday— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 24, 2021
Dyami Brown:
Consistency is the biggest thing for Dyami Brown to learn, according to Ron. His assessment came across as patient but also explained that the rookie has to understand each rep and each route has to be done a certain way— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 24, 2021
