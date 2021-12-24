 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Washington safety Deshazor Everett was the driver in a fatal car accident; he remains hospitalized

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals v Washington Football Team Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was the driver in a single car crash last night that resulted in the death of his passenger. Everett is still in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The team has already issued a statement and there will be an investigation into the cause of the fatal accident. Hopefully Everett makes a full recovery.

Here is the full release from the Loudon County Sheriff's Office:

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday night on Gum Spring Road.

The driver of a 2010 Nissan GT-R was traveling north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road when around 9:15 p.m. the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over.

The passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada was taken to StoneSprings Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver was taken to Reston Hospital Center where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Washington releases an official statement:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...