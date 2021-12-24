Kyle Allen, Kam Curl, Kendall Fuller, and Milo Eifler clear COVID-19 protocols

The names started trickling in this morning, but the Washington Football Team made it official that 4 players have cleared COVID-19 protocols and will rejoin the team. Washington will practice today, and determine who can travel to Dallas to play the Cowboys.

There was some hope that Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen could test off the Reserve/COVID-19 before Tuesday night's rescheduled game against the Eagles and travel by private jet to play in the game, but that didn't happen. Taylor Heinicke was cleared yesterday, and told the media that he felt crappy for 4 days and was winded from just carrying a laundry basket. Kyle Allen will now get a practice in to get prepared to backup Heinicke. If he isn't up to it, Washington still has Garrett Gilbert, who started vs the Eagles, and who gets paid for at least 3 weeks after being signed from the Patriots practice squad.

Washington also gets back two important DBs and a backup LB. Kam Curl was definitely missed on the field last week despite Jeremy Reaves giving his best effort in relief. Curl is a versatile DB who can play multiple positions/packages and will be needed on the field for a must-win game against the Cowboys. Landon Collins injured his foot vs the Eagles and hasn't practiced this week.

Washington also lost William Jackson III with what was described as a possible Achilles strain. The team listed it as an ankle injury when they ruled him out Tuesday night, but lists it as a calf injury on their injury report. Both players were supposed to get MRIs. Rivera gave this vague answer yesterday when asked about the 4 players injured on Tuesday: “Good understanding and pretty good feel (for where they’re at)... All those aren’t necessarily dire situations for us. have to See how it all unfolds.”

Kendall Fuller will be a welcome addition to a defense that continues to lose key players either to injury or COVID-19 protocols. Fuller will resume his role on the outside, and continue to be one of the best DBs at stuffing screens.

Washington LB Cole Holcomb was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, and could still test out in time to travel to Dallas. If he doesn't it will be another tough loss for Washington's defense. Cole Holcomb is the Mike and has had a lot of responsibilities since preseason. Rivera was asked if rookie Jamin Davis, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, would take over the Mike position if Holcomb is out. Rivera deflected to it being Jack Del Rio' defense and then went on to name 3 backup LBS as well. Milo Eifler is now another depth LB Washington's will have available.

We have activated the following players off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

-QB Kyle Allen

-S Kam Curl

-LB Milo Eifler

-CB Kendall Fuller pic.twitter.com/mtiX7HNMtC — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 24, 2021

Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Offense (4)

C: Tyler Larsen

G: Brandon Scherff, Zack Bailey(PS)

RB: Wendell Smallwood (PS)

Defense (1)

LB: Cole Holcomb

Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (22)

CB Darryl Roberts

C Keith Ismael

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Montez Sweat

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Casey Toohill

LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)

DE Daniel Wise

WR Cam Sims

DT Matt Ioannidis

DT Tim Settle

TE Sammis Reyes

CB Troy Apke

OT Cornelius Lucas

DE William Bradley-King (PS)

QB Taylor Heinicke

TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)

LB David Mayo

S: Darrick Forrest

QB Kyle Allen

CB Kendall Fuller

S Kam Curl

LB Milo Eifler

Washington Football Team coaches on COVID-19 protocols (6)

DL Coach Sam Mills

RB Coach Randy Jordan

DB Coach Chris Harris

Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer

Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera

Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia

Washington Football Team coaches cleared from COVID-19 protocols (1)

WR Coach Drew Terrell