Kyle Allen, Kam Curl, Kendall Fuller, and Milo Eifler clear COVID-19 protocols

The names started trickling in this morning, but the Washington Football Team made it official that 4 players have cleared COVID-19 protocols and will rejoin the team. Washington will practice today, and determine who can travel to Dallas to play the Cowboys.
There was some hope that Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen could test off the Reserve/COVID-19 before Tuesday night's rescheduled game against the Eagles and travel by private jet to play in the game, but that didn't happen. Taylor Heinicke was cleared yesterday, and told the media that he felt crappy for 4 days and was winded from just carrying a laundry basket. Kyle Allen will now get a practice in to get prepared to backup Heinicke. If he isn't up to it, Washington still has Garrett Gilbert, who started vs the Eagles, and who gets paid for at least 3 weeks after being signed from the Patriots practice squad.
Washington also gets back two important DBs and a backup LB. Kam Curl was definitely missed on the field last week despite Jeremy Reaves giving his best effort in relief. Curl is a versatile DB who can play multiple positions/packages and will be needed on the field for a must-win game against the Cowboys. Landon Collins injured his foot vs the Eagles and hasn't practiced this week.
Washington also lost William Jackson III with what was described as a possible Achilles strain. The team listed it as an ankle injury when they ruled him out Tuesday night, but lists it as a calf injury on their injury report. Both players were supposed to get MRIs. Rivera gave this vague answer yesterday when asked about the 4 players injured on Tuesday: “Good understanding and pretty good feel (for where they’re at)... All those aren’t necessarily dire situations for us. have to See how it all unfolds.”
Kendall Fuller will be a welcome addition to a defense that continues to lose key players either to injury or COVID-19 protocols. Fuller will resume his role on the outside, and continue to be one of the best DBs at stuffing screens.
Washington LB Cole Holcomb was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, and could still test out in time to travel to Dallas. If he doesn't it will be another tough loss for Washington's defense. Cole Holcomb is the Mike and has had a lot of responsibilities since preseason. Rivera was asked if rookie Jamin Davis, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, would take over the Mike position if Holcomb is out. Rivera deflected to it being Jack Del Rio' defense and then went on to name 3 backup LBS as well. Milo Eifler is now another depth LB Washington's will have available.
We have activated the following players off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 24, 2021
-QB Kyle Allen
-S Kam Curl
-LB Milo Eifler
-CB Kendall Fuller pic.twitter.com/mtiX7HNMtC
Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Offense (4)
C: Tyler Larsen
G: Brandon Scherff, Zack Bailey(PS)
RB: Wendell Smallwood (PS)
Defense (1)
LB: Cole Holcomb
Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (22)
CB Darryl Roberts
C Keith Ismael
DT Jonathan Allen
DE Montez Sweat
DE James Smith-Williams
DE Casey Toohill
LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)
DE Daniel Wise
WR Cam Sims
DT Matt Ioannidis
DT Tim Settle
TE Sammis Reyes
CB Troy Apke
OT Cornelius Lucas
DE William Bradley-King (PS)
QB Taylor Heinicke
TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)
LB David Mayo
S: Darrick Forrest
QB Kyle Allen
CB Kendall Fuller
S Kam Curl
LB Milo Eifler
Washington Football Team coaches on COVID-19 protocols (6)
DL Coach Sam Mills
RB Coach Randy Jordan
DB Coach Chris Harris
Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer
Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera
Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia
Washington Football Team coaches cleared from COVID-19 protocols (1)
WR Coach Drew Terrell
Loading comments...