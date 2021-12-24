All aTwitter: 24 December 2021 - Christmas Eve edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/UACJkD5Pqt— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 23, 2021
Trying this again: The Washington Football Team has designated kicker Joey Slye to return from IR. On the transaction wire, so it's official. He suffered a hamstring injury in Week 12 against the Seahawks.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 23, 2021
Washington activated S Darrick Forrest off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and placed practice-squad G Zack Bailey on it.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 23, 2021
Rivera says it’s possible Kendall Fuller could be back for the Dallas game. Would be a huge lift for Washington defense— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 23, 2021
Practice report— John Keim (@john_keim) December 23, 2021
DNP
S/LB Landon Collins (foot)
RB Antonio Gibson (toe)
CB William Jackson III (ankle)
DE Daniel Wise (knee)
Limited
WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)
Full
LB Jamin Davis
WR Adam Humphries
DE James Smith-Williams
We have activated the following active roster and practice squad players off the Reserve/COVID List:— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 23, 2021
—QB Taylor Heinicke
—LB David Mayo
—TE Temarrick Hemingway pic.twitter.com/SJ6cjBIS6E
QB Jordan Ta’amu has been released.— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 23, 2021
Taylor Heinicke?— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) December 23, 2021
Taylor Heinicke's 2-year contract includes salaries of $1 million and $1.5 million in 2021 and 2022, respectively.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 11, 2021
The rest can be earned in bonuses/incentives, for a max value of $8.75 million. pic.twitter.com/Fy6rFnGJL7
I'll say this in fairness to Jamin Davis...Jon Allen looked "average" in his first couple of seasons. Wasn't living up to his draft status. Many had him as "expendable" and in trade packages, but all of a sudden he took a big step, so it's definitely too early to give up on him.— Disco (@discoque5) December 23, 2021
Jon Allen on Pro Bowl, "surprised.. I was excited, more relieved ... because I thought I did everything to make it but you never know. I'm happy it happened & I can stop thinking about it."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 23, 2021
Also: provides some 'validation'. Now: 'continue to play at a hi level, not let play drop'
Not a coincidence that the WFT offense has sizzled out since McKissic has been out of the lineup. He is important to this team with what he does in the pass game & as a blocker for the QB. He’s set for free agency this offseason. Shouldn’t cost a ton, hope they make it happen.— Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) December 23, 2021
Taylor Heinicke said he felt fine last week, but after a few days felt symptoms: scratch throat, runny nose, body aches. Said once walked 20 feet with laundry hamper and was out of breath. Good 4 him to have a few days before the game.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 23, 2021
Just getting my feet wet…. pic.twitter.com/HYvN6BeIBX— Jaret Patterson (@JaretPatterson) December 24, 2021
I love watching what Terry McLaurin does to DBs with his route running pic.twitter.com/au2YTfcUea— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 23, 2021
Should have walked in for 6. This is QB purgatory, folks. https://t.co/zfnB3gEEgi— Marshall (@MWharam7) December 22, 2021
JOHN B ‼️— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 22, 2021
» FOX | #WASvsPHI pic.twitter.com/aJerQlN0Ix
Peyton Barber would have helped a decent amount this season and would have come in handy now. Not even about him vs patterson because not unusual to keep 4 backs. And Patterson is developing. But with PB, strong depth.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 23, 2021
How my dude @KCurl_2 gets left off the pro bowl team once again shows it’s more about hype and politics this young man is hands down one of the best in the NFL PERIOD— Mark McMillian (@MarkMcMillian29) December 23, 2021
More than just a fan stats can be adjusted trust me guys get bonuses for certain stats like guys laying on guys to get tackles and assists— Mark McMillian (@MarkMcMillian29) December 23, 2021
Here come the kids! #WFToyGiveaway pic.twitter.com/6fckNb0nfI— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 23, 2021
Santa Smoot kicked off #WFToyGiveaway by hand delivering toys to homes in the DMV!— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 23, 2021
Next stop: @FedExField! pic.twitter.com/ESWLeux4aN
If you ever want to know why Packers reporters will tell you there’s nobody better to talk with than Davante Adams, just watch this.— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 22, 2021
When it looks like he’s checking his texts during a Zoom press conference, he’s searching for and showing us film of how the Ravens guarded him. pic.twitter.com/NHriszLdij
It's now official that Russell Wilson will have his first losing season with the #Seahawks... does that mean his time is coming to an end in the Pacific Northwest?@AlbertBreer on what he's hearing and feeling from Seattle:#NFL pic.twitter.com/Js5qZ2hnn9— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) December 22, 2021
Nick Sirianni has entered COVID-19 protocols, per the #Eagles.— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 22, 2021
The Eagles have placed DE Ryan Kerrigan on their Reserve/COVID-19 list.— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 23, 2021
They are up to four players on the list: Kerrigan, Landon Dickerson, Andre Dillard, Le’Raven Clark
The #Cowboys placed safety Malik Hooker on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He's coming off a strong game vs. the #Giants, finishing with six tackles, a pass breakup, one interception and a 90.6 PFF grade.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 23, 2021
NFLPA president tests positive. https://t.co/go9om2QRIq— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 23, 2021
Saints players placed on Reserve/COVID today:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2021
QB Taysom Hill
QB Trevor Siemian
S Malcolm Jenkins
OL Jordan Mills
DT Christian Ringo
DE Jalyn Holmes
S Jeff Heath
LB Kaden Elliss
OL James Carpenter
The winningest QB in Notre Dame history, Ian Book has yet to throw an NFL pass — which is now likely to change Monday. One coordinator’s pre-draft take on Book: “I enjoyed watching his tape. He's got some swag to him. He's got some moxie to him. He knows how to play football." https://t.co/PW5aswyFXX— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 23, 2021
Every outside analyst that I have seen comment on Ian Book thinks he's horrible and doesn't have any clue why he was drafted. Are there positive reviews of Book out there? Point me to them, please.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) December 23, 2021
I want to see Ian Book to be perfectly honest with you. I didn’t want it to happen like this, but the guy was a good player at Notre Dame, and I know Sean Payton likes him. COVID keeps on making it interesting…#MNF— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 23, 2021
Dalvin Cook is now in the COVID protocol. Alexander Mattison is back and is the presumed starter on Sunday.— Paul Charchian (@PaulCharchian) December 23, 2021
At some point — and we might be here — the injury risk to Zach Wilson is too high to play him. The offense is going to be full of replacement players and not sure how NYJ can expect to keep Wilson from getting crushed? https://t.co/4wlqPji8kI— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 24, 2021
A look at where things stand with Covid this week and which teams might be the most likely to have their games moved.https://t.co/GT2nI1RyCr— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 23, 2021
Yes I think this is what happened. The system in place was too high a reward for average players in the eyes of the NFL teams, so they brought the majority down and a handful up with this.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 23, 2021
For rookies this was something collectively bargained. It is very hard to break through a popularity contest when you are— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 23, 2021
1. On a very bad team
2. Not a first round draft pick
3. Not a player at a skill position where stats stand out
4. Dont have a vocal push from your team
Week 16 playoff scenarios: pic.twitter.com/2MFu3EHYJH— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2021
One last TNF game means one last set of TNF picks #SFvsTEN pic.twitter.com/pzJ9vnq7lY— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) December 24, 2021
F—- it. AJ Brown is out there somewhere. #NFL | #SFvsTEN— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 24, 2021
pic.twitter.com/98Kkh8d6zI
A.J. BROWN KEEPS MAKING PLAYS!— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 24, 2021
: #SFvsTEN on NFL Network
: NFL Apppic.twitter.com/YaHrjVYStW
FINAL: @Titans get to 10 wins! #SFvsTEN pic.twitter.com/Yh8Cq5Ij26— NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2021
Did you know it’s possible to score 1️⃣ point in an NFL game?— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 23, 2021
Scorigami aficionado @Jon_Bois explains how.#NFLFilmsPresents pic.twitter.com/y5prk8mUcB
.@ochocinco was simply built different— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 23, 2021
pic.twitter.com/ejcrPvndnS
So many questions on this play.pic.twitter.com/G7d9J9969B— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 23, 2021
Someone in my county set up a tree by her wildlife camera and caught these. Guess what I’m doing tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/EefTqJNkjd— Chris (@mama_c6) December 23, 2021
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...