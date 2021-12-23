Daily Slop: WFT Coach Ron Rivera remains fixed on playoffs, even as injuries and losses mount; Washington must get Terry McLaurin more involved

Washington activates QB Taylor Heinicke from reserve/COVID-19 list | RSN

Taylor Heinicke will return to the team on Thursday after testing out of COVID-19 protocols.

Could Nick Bosa's post-ACL season be a blueprint for Chase Young in 2022? | RSN

Nick Bosa has been exceptional in his post-ACL season. Could it be a sign of things to come for Chase Young in 2022?

With Taylor Heinicke back, Washington cuts Jordan Ta'amu - ProFootballTalk

Washington must get Terry McLaurin more involved moving forward | RSN

Terry McLaurin has not been utilized as much as he should be over the past few weeks. That must change moving forward.

Washington DT Jonathan Allen, G Brandon Scherff named to 2022 Pro Bowl | RSN

The Washington Football Team will be represented by Jonathan Allen and Brandon Scherff at the Pro Bowl this season.

DC Sports Huddle: Does Washington have a Christmas miracle in Dallas? | WTOP News

What Christmas gift would you give to your favorite D.C. sports team? The WTOP Sports team gives their answers and discusses what the Washington Football Team needs to do to steal a win in Dallas.

Rachel Engleson: Why is the NFL burying its Washington Football Team report? - The Washington Post

I told investigators my story of harassment while working at the Washington Football Team. Why is the league burying it?

Washington vs. Cowboys preview | A primetime rematch

The Washington Football is back on the road for its second matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in two weeks. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.

LOVERRO: Playing goofy mind games in Philly when they should have been playing some defense - Washington Times

It's not the benches that matter. It's the butts that make use of those benches.

WFT Coach Ron Rivera remains fixed on playoffs, even as injuries and losses mount - The Washington Post

The coach said he would be 'tremendously disappointed' if the team fails to make the postseason. Winning its final three games might be what it takes.

Ron Rivera to be 'tremendously disappointed' if Washington misses out on playoffs - Washington Times

A day after a 27-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington coach Ron Rivera understands what the defeat meant for his team's playoff chances: They're slim. And in order to remain in the hunt, the Burgundy and Gold will likely have to win out with only three games remaining.