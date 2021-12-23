Ron Rivera Presser: Taylor Heinicke looked good today and players gravitated towards him

Injury report:
WFT had a walkthrough so this is more of an estimation— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 23, 2021
DNP
S Landon Collins (foot)
RB Antonio Gibson (toe)
CB William Jackson (calf)
DE Daniel Wise (knee)
LIMITED
WR Curtis Samuel (hammy)
FULL
LB Jamin Davis (shoulder)
WR Adam Humphries (ribs)
DE James Smith-Williams (illness)
Rivera said of the injured guys -- Holcomb, Jackson, Collins, Wise: "Good understanding and pretty good feel (for where they're at)... All those aren't necessarily dire situations for us. have to See how it all unfolds."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 23, 2021
Taylor Heinicke:
Ron Rivera on Taylor Heinicke: "He looked good. He really did."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 23, 2021
Ron Rivera addressing the media. Said Taylor Heinicke looked good, threw well and looked like he was on top of everything.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 23, 2021
Rivera said Heinicke looked good; threw the ball a little bit; said players gravitated toward him... will provide some energy being back— John Keim (@john_keim) December 23, 2021
Wide receivers:
Rivera said he feels the skill players are developing well. McLaurin has had a good year. You want to get the ball in his hands more. Also mentioned how well DeAndre Carter has played. With Dyami Brown, he wants to take more advantage of his speed and skillset.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 23, 2021
Linebackers:
Rivera said he's confident in the LBs that are available to him. Said the team has some veteran guys with experience who will need to play. Cole Holcomb was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 23, 2021
Coaches still in COVID-19 protocols:
With six assistant coaches in the covid-19 protocols for Washington, Ron Rivera assumed some quality control duties during walkthrough today and ran the scout team.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 23, 2021
Cole Holcomb replacement:
Rivera was asked about Jamin Davis in this play-caller capacity, but the way he pivoted to David Mayo makes me think he might be the answer. Mayo only came off the covid list today. https://t.co/sTdmKECcrL— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 23, 2021
Kendall Fuller:
Rivera says it’s possible Kendall Fuller could be back for the Dallas game. Would be a huge lift for Washington defense— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 23, 2021
Nick Sirianni:
Followed up with Ron by asking if he had extra concern after crossing paths with Nick (albeit briefly) after the game on Tuesday. He basically said sure, but what can he do about it now? Will just keep doing what he can to stay safe going forward https://t.co/KMXOMmOIwR— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 23, 2021
Jonathan Allen
Pro Bowl:
Jon Allen at the podium. Said it was a childhood dream to make it to the Pro Bowl. He was excited and relieved after getting the call from Rivera telling him the news— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 23, 2021
Jon Allen on Pro Bowl, "surprised.. I was excited, more relieved ... because I thought I did everything to make it but you never know. I'm happy it happened & I can stop thinking about it."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 23, 2021
Also: provides some 'validation'. Now: 'continue to play at a hi level, not let play drop'
Consistency:
Jon Allen said this has probably been the most consistent season of his career— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 23, 2021
Mistakes vs the Eagles:
Allen said Washington made a bunch of “silly” mistakes during the Eagles game. He’s looking forward to the defense gettin back on the same page— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 23, 2021
Sam Cosmi
Getting back on the field:
Sam Cosmi is up next. It was great to be back on the field, he said. He felt like he was back to where he started from when he was first placed on IR— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 23, 2021
Taylor Heinicke:
Cosmi said he loves Taylor Heinicke. Loves having the QB back out there.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 23, 2021
Taylor Heinicke
COVID-19:
Heinicke at the podium. Said the last week sucked. Felt fine for the first couple of days before the symptoms started to settle in, but he's fine now. He felt a little helpless, but he's glad to be back on the field— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 23, 2021
Heinicke said he was doing a simple task around the house and felt winded after walking like 20 feet.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 23, 2021
Among his symptoms: scratchy throat, runny nose, achey. Said he went to do laundry and was out breath walking back 20 feet.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 23, 2021
Preparing for the Cowboys:
Heinicke said getting the next few days to prepare will be "huge"— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 23, 2021
Garrett Gilbert:
Taylor Heinicke "felt helpless" when he watched WFT play Philly on Tuesday. He thought Garrett Gilbert did a good job despite being in a really tough spot pic.twitter.com/VLXv8zIgKc— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 23, 2021
Heinicke: I thought Garrett did a good job. Was put in a bad situation having never thrown to his receivers before, but he handled it well— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 23, 2021
Injuries:
Taylor Heinicke said his elbow and his knee — two injuries he dealt with vs. Dallas in Week 14 — "are great."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 23, 2021
Heinicke says his knee and elbow feel much better: "I'm not even thinking about" those injuries now.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 23, 2021
Studying the Eagles game:
Taylor Heinicke, who had to watch the Tuesday game solo, had his binder out and was looking at formations/motions and trying to figure out what plays Washington was running vs. the Eagles. Didn't scream at the TV, he said, but was definitely talking to it— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 23, 2021
Heinicke watched the Eagles game by himself. He's not one of those who yells at the TV, but said he spent the game trying to figure out the play calls and help Garrett Gilbert through the TV.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 23, 2021
