NFL Thursday Night Football 2021: San Francisco 49ers vs Tennessee Titans

Thursday Night Football!

By Scott Jennings
Tennessee Titans v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season kicks off with a game between two teams likely headed to the playoffs this year. The San Francisco 49ers have won 5 of their last 6 games and currently is the 6th seed in the NFL. They are still trying to win the NFC West, but are two games behind both the Rams and Cardinsls. The Titans are in first place in the AFC South, but they will have to hold off the Colts who are only one game behind them.

Injury Report

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers(8-6) vs Tennessee Titans(9-5)

Date/Time: Thursday, Dec. 23rd | 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

TELEVISION: FOX, NFL Network

Joe Buck (play-by-play)

Troy Aikman (analyst)

Erin Andrews/Kristina Pink (sideline reporting)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 817) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 815) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Amazon Prime, Yahoo! Sports App

DraftKings odds: 49ers -3, O/U 44 1/2

Prediction: 49ers 24 - Titans 21

SB Nation Blogs: Niners Nation | Music City Miracles

