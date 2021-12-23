Update: Two more players were cleared today
We have activated the following active roster and practice squad players off the Reserve/COVID List:— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 23, 2021
—QB Taylor Heinicke
—LB David Mayo
—TE Temarrick Hemingway pic.twitter.com/SJ6cjBIS6E
Update: QB Jordan Ta'amu released
We have released QB Jordan Ta’amu pic.twitter.com/y0tBvdkEOp— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 23, 2021
The Washington Football Team QB has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will return to practice today. The team was expecting him back this week, along with several more players who have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the last two weeks. Backup QB Kyle Allen is also expected to be cleared before the team travels to Dallas for a Sunday Night Football game against the Cowboys.
In Tuesday’s game in Philadelphia, Washington was forced to use Garrett Gilbert, who was signed from the Patriots practice squad last week. He started the game against the Eagles after 3 days of practice with the team. Ron Rivera and Scott Turner chose to go with their former backup QB from Carolina over practice squad QB Kyle Shurmur, who has been with the team since September 13th.
Taylor Heinicke will now step back into his starter role and try to lead Washington on the 3 game winning streak they will need to get into the playoffs. He had one of his worst games against the season two weeks ago against the Cowboys, and now gets a chance to even up the series. Heinicke suffered knee and elbow injuries in that game and was replaced by Kyle Allen. He would have played on Tuesday night if he had been cleared, and will be ready to go on Sunday night vs the Cowboys.
Washington Football Team QB Taylor Heinicke has cleared covid-19 protocols and will return to practice today, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 23, 2021
Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Offense (4)
QB: Kyle Allen
C: Tyler Larsen
RG: Brandon Scherff
RB: Wendell Smallwood (PS)
Defense (5)
CB: Kendall Fuller
S: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest
LB: Cole Holcomb, Milo Eifler
Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (18)
CB Darryl Roberts
C Keith Ismael
DT Jonathan Allen
DE Montez Sweat
DE James Smith-Williams
DE Casey Toohill
LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)
DE Daniel Wise
WR Cam Sims
DT Matt Ioannidis
DT Tim Settle
TE Sammis Reyes
CB Troy Apke
OT Cornelius Lucas
DE William Bradley-King (PS)
QB Taylor Heinicke
TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)
LB David Mayo
Washington Football Team coaches ruled out of the Week 15 game due to COVID-19 protocols (7)
DL Coach Sam Mills
WR Coach Drew Terrell
RB Coach Randy Jordan
DB Coach Chris Harris
Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer
Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera
Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia
