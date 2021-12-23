Update: Two more players were cleared today

We have activated the following active roster and practice squad players off the Reserve/COVID List:

—QB Taylor Heinicke

—LB David Mayo

—TE Temarrick Hemingway pic.twitter.com/SJ6cjBIS6E — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 23, 2021

Update: QB Jordan Ta'amu released

We have released QB Jordan Ta’amu pic.twitter.com/y0tBvdkEOp — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 23, 2021

The Washington Football Team QB has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will return to practice today. The team was expecting him back this week, along with several more players who have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the last two weeks. Backup QB Kyle Allen is also expected to be cleared before the team travels to Dallas for a Sunday Night Football game against the Cowboys.

In Tuesday’s game in Philadelphia, Washington was forced to use Garrett Gilbert, who was signed from the Patriots practice squad last week. He started the game against the Eagles after 3 days of practice with the team. Ron Rivera and Scott Turner chose to go with their former backup QB from Carolina over practice squad QB Kyle Shurmur, who has been with the team since September 13th.

Taylor Heinicke will now step back into his starter role and try to lead Washington on the 3 game winning streak they will need to get into the playoffs. He had one of his worst games against the season two weeks ago against the Cowboys, and now gets a chance to even up the series. Heinicke suffered knee and elbow injuries in that game and was replaced by Kyle Allen. He would have played on Tuesday night if he had been cleared, and will be ready to go on Sunday night vs the Cowboys.

Washington Football Team QB Taylor Heinicke has cleared covid-19 protocols and will return to practice today, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 23, 2021

Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Offense (4)

QB: Kyle Allen

C: Tyler Larsen

RG: Brandon Scherff

RB: Wendell Smallwood (PS)

Defense (5)

CB: Kendall Fuller

S: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest

LB: Cole Holcomb, Milo Eifler

Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (18)

CB Darryl Roberts

C Keith Ismael

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Montez Sweat

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Casey Toohill

LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)

DE Daniel Wise

WR Cam Sims

DT Matt Ioannidis

DT Tim Settle

TE Sammis Reyes

CB Troy Apke

OT Cornelius Lucas

DE William Bradley-King (PS)

QB Taylor Heinicke

TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)

LB David Mayo

Washington Football Team coaches ruled out of the Week 15 game due to COVID-19 protocols (7)

DL Coach Sam Mills

WR Coach Drew Terrell

RB Coach Randy Jordan

DB Coach Chris Harris

Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer

Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera

Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia