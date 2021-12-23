Has Garrett Gilbert Earned a Second Interview?

With just three games remaining in the 2021 NFL season, we’ve all got to see what we have (and don’t have for that matter), in quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Heading into this season (and even with Fitzpatrick on board), many fans wanted Taylor to at least get the opportunity to see extended playing time after last year’s Wild Card game against Tampa Bay, so they could see if he was the future.

Now, after 13 games of action this season, even the most staunch Heinicke supporters will agree that he’s not a franchise quarterback, and is best served in a back-up role going forward - at least through 2022.

Tuesday’s game in Philly showed us a lot; mainly that we are not good enough to go toe-to-toe against a decent division rival with a skeleton of a team. The defense was exposed, even with six starters among the front seven in action. The offense was dormant, as our patchwork offensive line, who was decimated by injury, struggled to open up running lanes, and keep the quarterback from getting pressured.

One area where you can not pin any blame, although it would be very easy to do so given that the position was filled with a player who had arrived to the team just four days earlier, was at quarterback.

Veteran journeyman Garrett Gilbert, who last saw extensive action as a quarterback with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football in 2019, was an efficient 20/31 for 194 yards against the Eagles Tuesday evening. He didn’t throw an interception, and had a would-be touchdown dropped by Adam Humphries (on a ball that hit him squarely in the chest) in the back of the endzone early in the game.

That pass hit Adam Humphries in the chest in the back of the endzone.



That was actually an incredible pass from Garrett Gilbert.



Would have been a tough catch for Humphries with the defender all over him though. pic.twitter.com/qANUSBtfyJ — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 22, 2021

Although the Football Team lost 27-17, Gilbert was FAR from the reason for the L.

Gilbert, who stands nearly 6’4” and weighs 230 pounds, was a three-year college starter, splitting time at both Texas and SMU. During his senior year with the Mustangs, he completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3528 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 267 yards and six scores over the teams 10 games. He was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL draft.

Gilbert was never able to latch onto a team for any meaningful period of time in the NFL, bouncing between the Rams, Patriots, Lions, Raiders and Panthers before being drafted by the Orlando Apollos. It was then he finally showcased some of his talents.

In just eight games of their inaugural season before folding, Gilbert led the AAF in passing yards (2,152), attempts (259), completions (157), and passer rating (99.1). He was also second in passing touchdowns (13), and second-lowest in interceptions (3).

Before joining Washington just less than a week ago, Garrett was with the Browns (2019), Cowboys (2020 - where he started a game), and Patriots (2021).

During his seven year professional career, he’s been know for his strong arm, intelligence and toughness in the pocket.

Just like Heinicke, I think it’s fair to say Garrett Gilbert is not the future of this team, but did he do enough Tuesday evening for the staff to want to see an extended look as possibly a back-up who can hang around here for a while?