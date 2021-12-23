All aTwitter: 23 December 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Well, here’s one Washington Pro Bowler. Certainly deserved. https://t.co/g3eyO9GEdF— John Keim (@john_keim) December 22, 2021
Thank you for all the support and love from Washington nation! Blessed to be heading to my first Pro Bowl.— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) December 23, 2021
For the fifth time in his career, @bscherff68 has been named to the Pro Bowl!— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 23, 2021
Congrats Brandon pic.twitter.com/OmNZwkRLJ5
Washington Pro Bowlers: DT Jon Allen (starter), RG Brandon Scherff (starter)....— John Keim (@john_keim) December 23, 2021
Alternates:
P Tress Way (second)
LS Cameron Cheesman (third)
RB Antonio Gibson (fourth)
R DeAndre Carter (fourth)
WR Terry McLaurin (fifth)
Terry McLaurin was selected as a fifth alternate among NFC wideouts for the Pro Bowl.— Ryan Fowler (@FowlerRyan1) December 23, 2021
I usually don’t get riled up over Pro Bowl nods, but Brandon Scherff is a starter and McLaurin is a fifth alternate?
Something ain’t right.
https://t.co/oJCLRMxhVC pic.twitter.com/41UGi1k2pa— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) December 23, 2021
Six of Washington's 11 first-round picks since 2010 have been selected to at least one Pro Bowl:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 23, 2021
* Trent Williams (2010; 9)
* Ryan Kerrigan (2011; 4)
* Robert Griffin III (2012; 1)
* Brandon Scherrf (2015; 5)
* Jonathan Allen (2017; 1)
* Chase Young (2020; 1)
Washington has had at least two Pro Bowlers in each of the last six seasons:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 23, 2021
(via @Wash_PR) pic.twitter.com/74mAC2D6EK
Ron Rivera said Landon Collins and William Jackson III are undergoing MRIs. Rivera said he's optimistic about both— John Keim (@john_keim) December 22, 2021
One on, one off. Defense continues to take hits. https://t.co/lIipMY8Hj2— John Keim (@john_keim) December 22, 2021
No excuses, it’s on me. I played like shit and I will be better. Luv— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) December 22, 2021
The emotions came full circle... All my life it’s been an uphill battle, but i always bet on myself! We got more work to do! PROCESS OVER PRODUCT |Undrafted| https://t.co/3PcP5X0ztg— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) January 11, 2021
Terry McLaurin over #WFT's last 4 games has just 9 receptions for 124 yards & no TDs on 19 targets. Plenty of reasons for why, but the bottom line is that is an unacceptable lack of production for #WashingtonFootball's best drafted WR since Art Monk. Scott Turner must do better.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) December 22, 2021
Have only gotten through the first half, but so far looks like Saahdiq Charles did a nice job at RG.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 22, 2021
“I like the direction that Washington’s going in… Ron Rivera’s got this team playing with nobody. They’re decimated everywhere. I like Heinicke. I like what they got going forward. They’ve got a more disciplined football team than they’ve had in a long time.” -@Edelman11— WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) December 22, 2021
They didn’t have enough on Tuesday, but Washington’s players believed in themselves to the finish, and refused to offer any excuses after.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 22, 2021
"It's hard-nosed football team that does things the right way.”https://t.co/i13B5f9TyN
Adam Humphries has been so useful all year but this was not his finest moment. Coulda made it 14-0. Instead a FG made it 10-0. An A-plus throw from Garrett Gilbert pic.twitter.com/ZaEiLdGkjn— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 22, 2021
Saahdiq Charles' penalty ruined this reverse, but Garrett Gilbert throwing a block on a Philly DE shouldn't be forgotten! pic.twitter.com/CneIEgD4an— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 22, 2021
Brandon Scherff has missed five games this season.— Ryan Fowler (@FowlerRyan1) December 22, 2021
Washington is winless in those games.
In Washington's four-game win streak, the defense played a combined 197 snaps. In the past two games the D has played a combined 148 snaps.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 22, 2021
Bench updates: The Eagles got branded benches from Dragon Seats too. They and Washington were among multiple teams to contact the company after last week.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 21, 2021
Washington has the benches for the rest of the season. In fact, they're going straight from Philly to Dallas.
Carry on.
The current draft order after Week 15 pic.twitter.com/ILs8BoniVz— PFF (@PFF) December 22, 2021
Jets announce at Robert Saleh’s press conference this morning that Saleh has tested positive for COVID-19. TEs coach Ron Middleton will be acting head coach until Saleh clears COVID-19 protocols.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 22, 2021
15 Jets out with COVID-19:— Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 22, 2021
Coach Robert Saleh
RB Michael Carter
WR Elijah Moore
G A.Vera-Tucker
DL Foley Fatukasi
DE J.Franklin-Myers
ST Justin Hardee
LB H.Nasirildeen
S S.Neasman
WR Jeff Smith
LB Blake Cashman
LB Noah Dawkins
CB Lamar Jackson
DL Tanzel Smart
WR Vyncint Smith
#Browns JC Tretter said the #NFL wanted to cancel the 3 games last week because of the COVID-19 outbreaks, and the NFLPA voted to reschedule them pic.twitter.com/uMCp8ldVwU— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 22, 2021
"Nobody wants to cancel games & I haven't heard that at all.. it made a lot of sense to move those games even tho a lot of the players didn't make it back" ~@RapSheet#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/EUtBGjSACY— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 22, 2021
I don't believe they were going to cancel the games. But at least Tretter gets to look like he was fighting for the players by saying this!— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) December 23, 2021
"There was a lot of self reporting of symptoms yesterday & I think that's a good sign going forward. It's not that many players being spot tested.. 4 or 5 a week per team"@RapSheet on the new Covid protocols #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/ULyJaHyJ8J— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 22, 2021
Here’s Joe Burrow talking about Cincinnati’s nightlife and the team doing a good job of steering clear of COVID-19 (via @bengals) pic.twitter.com/d3Op1oFJoL— Santa Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 22, 2021
The Giants didn’t have any players selected to the Pro Bowl. It’s the second time they’ve been shutout in the past three seasons. Speaks volumes about the state of the roster.— Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 23, 2021
With three weeks left, 27 teams are still alive. In the AFC, 13 of the 16 franchises are 7-7 or better. https://t.co/4WgXWTu3MG— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 22, 2021
NFL meeting week 15 pic.twitter.com/JUcpU3rngC— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) December 22, 2021
Loading comments...