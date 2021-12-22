Washington’s 2022 Pro Bowl players

The NFL announced the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters on Wednesday night, and, as expected, Washington had two players named as starters and another 5 as alternates.

On offense, Brandon Scherff, despite another injury-plagued (and COVID-plagued) season that has seen him miss 5 of the first 15 games, was named as a starting guard, along with the Cowboys’ Zach Martin and Tampa Bay’s Ali Marpet. His selection is the fifth of his career (2016-17; 2019-21). Scherff joins Trent Williams, Chris Samuels and Len Hauss as the only Washington offensive linemen to be selected to the Pro Bowl five-plus times.

On defense, Jonathan Allen was named to the roster as one of three interior linemen, along with Aaron Donald of the Rams and Kenny Clark of the Packers. This is Allen’s first ever Pro Bowl selection. He is the first WAS DT to be named to the Pro Bowl since Dave Butz in 1983. Allen is also the first ever DT in Washington franchise history to be named a starter in the Pro Bowl.

Not long ago, Washington’s return specialist, Deandre Carter had been leading the fan vote at his position, but the starting nod went to the Bears’ return man, Jakeem Grant. Instead, Deandre Carter has been selected for the first time as a Pro Bowl alternate.

Other Washington players on the list of alternates include Punter Tress Way, Long Snapper Cameron Cheeseman, RB Antonio Gibson, and WR Terry McLaurin.

Tress Way was a Pro Bowler in 2019; he was also named second-team All-Pro that same season.

Despite being one of Washington’s stars and one of the NFL’s most talented receivers, this is the first Pro Bowl selection for 3rd-year receiver Terry McLaurin, whose notoriety has been limited by the team’s lack of success and the merry-go-round of quarterbacks that have thrown the ball to him in the 43 games that comprise his career to date.

The Pro Bowl honors are the first for 2nd year running back Gibson and rookie long snapper Cheeseman.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 6 (3 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC and Disney XD).