Washington Roster Moves: Cole Holcomb placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list; Two more players taken off

Washington Football Team Head Coach Ron Rivera told reporters earlier that OT Cornelius Lucas had cleared COVID-19 protocols, and would rejoin the team today. He also said that several more players were hopefully going to be cleared soon, including his top two QBs. Washington did vlear Lucas, and also took practice squad DE William Bradley-King off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Washington placed LB Cole Holcomb on the reserve/covid-19 list. That's a huge loss for the defense. Holcomb has been the mike and has played all but 13 defensive snaps this season. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2021

Washington also announced that starting LB Cole Holcomb has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He joins fellow LBs David Mayo and Milo Eifler who remain out due to protocols. Washington's list now sits at 12 players waiting to be activated. There are 6 players on offense and 6 players on defense.

Washington plays the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in a must-win game if they want any chance at making the playoffs this year. They should have both QBs, and most of the rest of the players still on the Reserve list back in time to play Dallas, but the flight to Dallas is a little linger than the flight to Philly if it's a last minute activation.

Washington made several roster moves to deal with the outbreak, and signed players to fill roster holes. As players get activated from the list, some of these new players will have to be released back onto the streets to make room for returning players. DE Hercules Mata'afa is one of those players, the team released him today. He was signed to the practice squad 8 days ago.

Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Offense (6)

QB: Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen

C: Tyler Larsen

RG: Brandon Scherff

TE: Temarrick Hemingway(PS)

RB: Wendell Smallwood(PS)

Defense (6)

CB: Kendall Fuller

S: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest

LB: Cole Holcomb, David Mayo, Milo Eifler

Washington Football Team activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (13)

CB Darryl Roberts

C Keith Ismael

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Montez Sweat

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Casey Toohill

LB Khaleke Hudson(IR)

DE Daniel Wise

WR Cam Sims

DT Matt Ioannidis

DT Tim Settle

TE Sammis Reyes

CB Troy Apke

OT Cornelius Lucas

DE William Bradley-King(PS)

Washington Football Team coaches ruled out of this week’s game due to COVID-19 protocols (7)

DL Coach Sam Mills

WR Coach Drew Terrell

RB Coach Randy Jordan

DB Coach Chris Harris

Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer

Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera

Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia