All aTwitter: 22 December 2021

Rivera said he learned around 2:30 p.m. that Heinicke and Kyle Allen were out.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 22, 2021
DE James Smith-Williams, while cleared from the reserve/covid list, didn't play because his asthma kicked up.
“We can bitch and moan about COVID, but nobody cares… We get paid to handle adversity” https://t.co/jZ5YOOjd62— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 22, 2021
Jon Allen: "I'm not going to blame Covid for what happened today. The defensive line played bad; I played bad. I'm going to be better next week.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 22, 2021
"They just played better than us today."
Jonathan Allen: "If we do our job, we win the game today. We didn't do our job and got embarrassed."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2021
We spent all week talking about Washington potentially not having a QB. In the end, the Eagles gained over 500 yards and averaged almost 8-per-play. #WashingtonFootball— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 22, 2021
No McKissick is really going to hurt Washington moving forward this year. https://t.co/MU5yf7EFlQ— T M (@reshmanuel) December 22, 2021
Same as Logan Thomas hit.— Anthony (@CAL_15) December 22, 2021
Refs called this a flag for a blindside block, but felt pretty harsh to me pic.twitter.com/DXB9UD40Cr— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 22, 2021
Reaves played this about as well as he could here, just an outstanding catch by Goedert pic.twitter.com/ExLA9hLe1W— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 22, 2021
I say off sides my husband said well timed— Washington Hokie Jess (@eals4birds) December 22, 2021
Nice call by Scott Turner on 3rd and short, fake the run and boot Gilbert out. He somehow manages to get this throw to Bates who nearly scores pic.twitter.com/iXdhRd6SYc— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 22, 2021
WFT has faced 26 third-and-1 situations this season. That was the first time they've thrown the ball all year.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 22, 2021
Garrett Gilbert to John Bates for 29. Eagles sold out to stop the run. Their homework backfired.
If you watched that game and thought Garrett Gilbert was the reason Washington lost, we didn’t watch the same game— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 22, 2021
He didn’t turn the ball over, he managed the game and was good in spots. Really can’t ask for much more out of a 3rd stringer— jentzen_gore (@JentzenG) December 22, 2021
✍️ Signed four days ago— NBC Sports Washington Football (@NBCSWASFootball) December 22, 2021
Found out he was starting hours before kickoff
❤️ Played his heart out
Hear from Garrett Gilbert on what could be next for him: pic.twitter.com/ceyGYmdEjG
Garrett Gilbert talks about tonight’s game. #WashingtonFootball #NFL @SportsJourney pic.twitter.com/Si07vEDoo0— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) December 22, 2021
Starting QB’s since 93 pic.twitter.com/wdZmJZ8rON— Renegades (@MiltonZ3rd) December 22, 2021
Terry McLaurin entered the league in 2019. He has now caught passes from:— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 22, 2021
Case Keenum
Colt McCoy
Dwayne Haskins
Kyle Allen
Alex Smith
Logan Thomas
Taylor Heinicke
Garrett Gilbert
Terry McLaurin: “I got nothing but respect for Garrett… He picked up the things that we were doing for this game plan very quickly… He did his job” pic.twitter.com/ewUQP2ullo— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 22, 2021
"He's a quarterback's best friend."— NBC Sports Washington Football (@NBCSWASFootball) December 22, 2021
We definitely agree with Garrett Gilbert's assessment of @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/1Zr0DYoA67
Feel a bit for Charles. Never been able to settle in one spot. Been played at LT, LG, RG and RT.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 22, 2021
OL has been a strength for Washington most of the year, just decimated by injuries/covid. We’re on their 4th C and 3rd RG tonight against some very good DTs https://t.co/7CXBUv4yVW
The @Eagles are the first @NFL team to rush for 175+ yards in 7 consecutive games since the 1985 Chicago Bears (first time in franchise history). #FlyEaglesFly— John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) December 22, 2021
You will never win giving up 200 yards rushing can’t blame the offense our the Qb for that. To much talent in the front 7 to allow 200 yards rushing WTF— Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) December 22, 2021
WFT FLASH GRADES— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) December 22, 2021
QB: C+ (Grading on a curve here)
RB: D
WR: C
TE: B
OL: D
DL: F
LB: F
DB: F
ST: A
COACHING: A
OWNER: F
Really disappointed in this defense. I know they have injuries and time of possession was lopsided but still. Offense had 0 turnovers and you still gave up 27 points and 519 yards.#WashingtonFootball— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) December 22, 2021
So does this mean we can retire the benches thing?— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 22, 2021
Panthers are signing kicker Lirim Hajrullahu off Washington's practice squad, per league source.— Joe Person (@josephperson) December 21, 2021
The Kosovo-born Hajrullahu was on the Panthers' practice squad last Dec. before an issue w/ his VISA.
He replaces the injured Zane Gonzalez for the final three games.
17 Steelers— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 22, 2021
18 Ravens
19 Vikings
20 Bills
21 Dolphins
22 Chargers
23 Eagles
24 Lions
25 Bengals
26 Titans
27 Cardinals
28 Bucs
29 Patriots
30 Cowboys
31 Chiefs
32 Packers
Ron Rivera is using the word “battled” a ton in his presser. Make no mistake: he’s upset with the loss and blown opportunities. But he is definitely proud of the effort pic.twitter.com/5G0uRkfZwA— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 22, 2021
