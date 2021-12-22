All aTwitter: 22 December 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Rivera said he learned around 2:30 p.m. that Heinicke and Kyle Allen were out.



DE James Smith-Williams, while cleared from the reserve/covid list, didn't play because his asthma kicked up. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 22, 2021

“We can bitch and moan about COVID, but nobody cares… We get paid to handle adversity” https://t.co/jZ5YOOjd62 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 22, 2021

Jon Allen: "I'm not going to blame Covid for what happened today. The defensive line played bad; I played bad. I'm going to be better next week.

"They just played better than us today." — John Keim (@john_keim) December 22, 2021

Jonathan Allen: "If we do our job, we win the game today. We didn't do our job and got embarrassed." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2021

We spent all week talking about Washington potentially not having a QB. In the end, the Eagles gained over 500 yards and averaged almost 8-per-play. #WashingtonFootball — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 22, 2021

No McKissick is really going to hurt Washington moving forward this year. https://t.co/MU5yf7EFlQ — T M (@reshmanuel) December 22, 2021

Same as Logan Thomas hit. — Anthony (@CAL_15) December 22, 2021

Refs called this a flag for a blindside block, but felt pretty harsh to me pic.twitter.com/DXB9UD40Cr — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 22, 2021

Reaves played this about as well as he could here, just an outstanding catch by Goedert pic.twitter.com/ExLA9hLe1W — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 22, 2021

I say off sides my husband said well timed — Washington Hokie Jess (@eals4birds) December 22, 2021

Nice call by Scott Turner on 3rd and short, fake the run and boot Gilbert out. He somehow manages to get this throw to Bates who nearly scores pic.twitter.com/iXdhRd6SYc — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 22, 2021

WFT has faced 26 third-and-1 situations this season. That was the first time they've thrown the ball all year.



Garrett Gilbert to John Bates for 29. Eagles sold out to stop the run. Their homework backfired. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 22, 2021

If you watched that game and thought Garrett Gilbert was the reason Washington lost, we didn’t watch the same game — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 22, 2021

He didn’t turn the ball over, he managed the game and was good in spots. Really can’t ask for much more out of a 3rd stringer — jentzen_gore (@JentzenG) December 22, 2021

✍️ Signed four days ago

Found out he was starting hours before kickoff

❤️ Played his heart out



Hear from Garrett Gilbert on what could be next for him: pic.twitter.com/ceyGYmdEjG — NBC Sports Washington Football (@NBCSWASFootball) December 22, 2021

Terry McLaurin entered the league in 2019. He has now caught passes from:

Case Keenum

Colt McCoy

Dwayne Haskins

Kyle Allen

Alex Smith

Logan Thomas

Taylor Heinicke

Garrett Gilbert — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 22, 2021

Terry McLaurin: “I got nothing but respect for Garrett… He picked up the things that we were doing for this game plan very quickly… He did his job” pic.twitter.com/ewUQP2ullo — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 22, 2021

"He's a quarterback's best friend."



We definitely agree with Garrett Gilbert's assessment of @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/1Zr0DYoA67 — NBC Sports Washington Football (@NBCSWASFootball) December 22, 2021

Feel a bit for Charles. Never been able to settle in one spot. Been played at LT, LG, RG and RT.



OL has been a strength for Washington most of the year, just decimated by injuries/covid. We’re on their 4th C and 3rd RG tonight against some very good DTs https://t.co/7CXBUv4yVW — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 22, 2021

The @Eagles are the first @NFL team to rush for 175+ yards in 7 consecutive games since the 1985 Chicago Bears (first time in franchise history). #FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) December 22, 2021

You will never win giving up 200 yards rushing can’t blame the offense our the Qb for that. To much talent in the front 7 to allow 200 yards rushing WTF — Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) December 22, 2021

WFT FLASH GRADES



QB: C+ (Grading on a curve here)

RB: D

WR: C

TE: B

OL: D

DL: F

LB: F

DB: F

ST: A

COACHING: A

OWNER: F — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) December 22, 2021

Really disappointed in this defense. I know they have injuries and time of possession was lopsided but still. Offense had 0 turnovers and you still gave up 27 points and 519 yards.#WashingtonFootball — Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) December 22, 2021

So does this mean we can retire the benches thing? — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 22, 2021

Panthers are signing kicker Lirim Hajrullahu off Washington's practice squad, per league source.

The Kosovo-born Hajrullahu was on the Panthers' practice squad last Dec. before an issue w/ his VISA.

He replaces the injured Zane Gonzalez for the final three games. — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 21, 2021

17 Steelers

18 Ravens

19 Vikings

20 Bills

21 Dolphins

22 Chargers

23 Eagles

24 Lions

25 Bengals

26 Titans

27 Cardinals

28 Bucs

29 Patriots

30 Cowboys

31 Chiefs

32 Packers — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 22, 2021

Ron Rivera is using the word “battled” a ton in his presser. Make no mistake: he’s upset with the loss and blown opportunities. But he is definitely proud of the effort pic.twitter.com/5G0uRkfZwA — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 22, 2021

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005