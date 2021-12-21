Four players elevated from the practice squad; JD McKissic going to IR

Washington made the news of Tim Settle's return official and added two more players that have cleared COVID-19 protocols. Those players are not Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, who remain in isolation in Virginia. Sammis Reyes posted a picture on the Snyder's private jet. Reyes has been cleared, but has also been ruled out for tonight's game due to a concussion he was dealing with before going on the Reserve list. The team also gets CB Troy Apke back tonight.
Washington also elevated 4 players from the practice squad:
FB Alex Armah
LB De’Jon Harris
QB Kyle Shurmur
OT David Steinmetz
All 4 of these players have been protected members of the practice squad in the past (3 of them this week). Kyle Shurmur will be active for the first time this year, and will serve as starting QB Garrett Gilbert's backup. FB Alex Armah will serve as RB and TE depth tonight.
Kevin Sheehan reported the news shortly before the official announcement, but the loss of McKissic is still a big blow to Washington's offense. JD McKissic has been out since suffering a concussion against the Seahawks. He cleared protocols, but was also dealing with a neck injury. He had already been ruled out for tonight's game, but will now head to Injured reserve, and his season is likely over.
We have made the following moves ahead of the Week 15 matchup pic.twitter.com/idEw8rPZRn— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 21, 2021
Just confirmed...JD McKissic to IR. #WashingtonFootball— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) December 21, 2021
Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Offense (7)
QB: Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen
OT: Cornelius Lucas
C: Tyler Larsen
RG: Brandon Scherff
TE: Temarrick Hemingway (PS)
RB: Wendell Smallwood (PS)
Defense (6)
DE: William Bradley-King (PS)
CB: Kendall Fuller
S: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest
LB: David Mayo, Milo Eifler
Washington Football Team activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (13)
CB Darryl Roberts
C Keith Ismael
DT Jonathan Allen
DE Montez Sweat
DE James Smith-Williams
DE Casey Toohill
LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)
DE Daniel Wise
WR Cam Sims
DT Matt Ioannidis
DT Tim Settle
TE Sammis Reyes
CB Troy Apke
Washington Football Team coaches ruled out of this week’s game due to COVID-19 protocols (7)
DL Coach Sam Mills
WR Coach Drew Terrell
RB Coach Randy Jordan
DB Coach Chris Harris
Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer
Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera
Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia
In other roster news, the Carolina Panthers have signed kicker Lirim Harrullahu from Washington's practice squad.
The 31-year-old Hajrullahu is a former CFL All-Star who has appeared in one NFL regular-season game. He was 5-for-5 on PATs for Dallas in a 43-3, Week 10 win over Atlanta this year.— Joe Person (@josephperson) December 21, 2021
Loading comments...