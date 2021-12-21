Four players elevated from the practice squad; JD McKissic going to IR

Washington made the news of Tim Settle's return official and added two more players that have cleared COVID-19 protocols. Those players are not Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, who remain in isolation in Virginia. Sammis Reyes posted a picture on the Snyder's private jet. Reyes has been cleared, but has also been ruled out for tonight's game due to a concussion he was dealing with before going on the Reserve list. The team also gets CB Troy Apke back tonight.

Washington also elevated 4 players from the practice squad:

FB Alex Armah

LB De’Jon Harris

QB Kyle Shurmur

OT David Steinmetz

All 4 of these players have been protected members of the practice squad in the past (3 of them this week). Kyle Shurmur will be active for the first time this year, and will serve as starting QB Garrett Gilbert's backup. FB Alex Armah will serve as RB and TE depth tonight.

Kevin Sheehan reported the news shortly before the official announcement, but the loss of McKissic is still a big blow to Washington's offense. JD McKissic has been out since suffering a concussion against the Seahawks. He cleared protocols, but was also dealing with a neck injury. He had already been ruled out for tonight's game, but will now head to Injured reserve, and his season is likely over.

We have made the following moves ahead of the Week 15 matchup pic.twitter.com/idEw8rPZRn — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 21, 2021

Just confirmed...JD McKissic to IR. #WashingtonFootball — Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) December 21, 2021

Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Offense (7)

QB: Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen

OT: Cornelius Lucas

C: Tyler Larsen

RG: Brandon Scherff

TE: Temarrick Hemingway (PS)

RB: Wendell Smallwood (PS)

Defense (6)

DE: William Bradley-King (PS)

CB: Kendall Fuller

S: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest

LB: David Mayo, Milo Eifler

Washington Football Team activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (13)

CB Darryl Roberts

C Keith Ismael

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Montez Sweat

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Casey Toohill

LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)

DE Daniel Wise

WR Cam Sims

DT Matt Ioannidis

DT Tim Settle

TE Sammis Reyes

CB Troy Apke

Washington Football Team coaches ruled out of this week’s game due to COVID-19 protocols (7)

DL Coach Sam Mills

WR Coach Drew Terrell

RB Coach Randy Jordan

DB Coach Chris Harris

Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer

Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera

Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia

In other roster news, the Carolina Panthers have signed kicker Lirim Harrullahu from Washington's practice squad.