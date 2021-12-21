Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list; Garrett Gilbert to start vs Eagles

Washington has had 26 players and 7 members of their coaching staff shut down over the past two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols. Tim Settle was cleared a little bit ago, and it's looking like he will be the only player flying on a private jet to join the team in Philadelphia for tonight's 7pm kickoff against the Eagles.

Update: Two more players cleared protocols and are on their way to Philly with Settle

Two others cleared protocols for Washington, I'm told. Tim Settle will have to make a little room on that private jet. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 21, 2021

Washington was obviously hoping that QBs Taylor Heinicke and/or Kyle Allen would also clear protocols and be available tonight, but they continue to test positive. That means tonight will be Garrett Gilbert's first start for Washington, and only the 2nd start in his career. He was signed from the Patriots practice squad and got all the first team reps this week over practice squad QBs Kyle Shurmur and Jordan Ta'amu.

#Washingtonfootball Team QBs Taylor Henicke and Kyle Allen continue to test for COVID-19 and therefore will not play tonight against the #Eagles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.



Garrett Gilbert, who was with the #Patriots this time last week, will start. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 21, 2021

Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Offense (7)

QB: Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen

OT: Cornelius Lucas

C: Tyler Larsen

RG: Brandon Scherff

TE: Temarrick Hemingway(PS)

RB: Wendell Smallwood(PS)

Defense (6)

DE: William Bradley-King(PS)

CB: Kendall Fuller

S: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest

LB: David Mayo, Milo Eifler

Washington Football Team activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (13)

CB Darryl Roberts

C Keith Ismael

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Montez Sweat

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Casey Toohill

LB Khaleke Hudson(IR)

DE Daniel Wise

WR Cam Sims

DT Matt Ioannidis

DT Tim Settle

TE Sammis Reyes

CB Troy Apke

Washington Football Team coaches ruled out of this week's game due to COVID-19 protocols (7)

DL Coach Sam Mills

WR Coach Drew Terrell

RB Coach Randy Jordan

DB Coach Chris Harris

Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer

Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera

Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia