Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list; Garrett Gilbert to start vs Eagles

Washington has had 26 players and 7 members of their coaching staff shut down over the past two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols. Tim Settle was cleared a little bit ago, and it's looking like he will be the only player flying on a private jet to join the team in Philadelphia for tonight's 7pm kickoff against the Eagles.
Update: Two more players cleared protocols and are on their way to Philly with Settle
Two others cleared protocols for Washington, I'm told. Tim Settle will have to make a little room on that private jet.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 21, 2021
Washington was obviously hoping that QBs Taylor Heinicke and/or Kyle Allen would also clear protocols and be available tonight, but they continue to test positive. That means tonight will be Garrett Gilbert's first start for Washington, and only the 2nd start in his career. He was signed from the Patriots practice squad and got all the first team reps this week over practice squad QBs Kyle Shurmur and Jordan Ta'amu.
#Washingtonfootball Team QBs Taylor Henicke and Kyle Allen continue to test for COVID-19 and therefore will not play tonight against the #Eagles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 21, 2021
Garrett Gilbert, who was with the #Patriots this time last week, will start.
Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Offense (7)
QB: Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen
OT: Cornelius Lucas
C: Tyler Larsen
RG: Brandon Scherff
TE: Temarrick Hemingway(PS)
RB: Wendell Smallwood(PS)
Defense (6)
DE: William Bradley-King(PS)
CB: Kendall Fuller
S: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest
LB: David Mayo, Milo Eifler
Washington Football Team activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (13)
CB Darryl Roberts
C Keith Ismael
DT Jonathan Allen
DE Montez Sweat
DE James Smith-Williams
DE Casey Toohill
LB Khaleke Hudson(IR)
DE Daniel Wise
WR Cam Sims
DT Matt Ioannidis
DT Tim Settle
TE Sammis Reyes
CB Troy Apke
Washington Football Team coaches ruled out of this week's game due to COVID-19 protocols (7)
DL Coach Sam Mills
WR Coach Drew Terrell
RB Coach Randy Jordan
DB Coach Chris Harris
Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer
Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera
Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia
