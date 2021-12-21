Ron Rivera Presser: Washington loses to Philadelphia 27-17, missed opportunities on both sides of the ball

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks with the media after the game https://t.co/wi5Y9u0rKn— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 22, 2021
Missed opportunities:
Ron Rivera clearly irked by Washington's missed opportunities.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2021
Rivera: We had our opportunities...We did not take advantage on both sides of the ball— John Keim (@john_keim) December 22, 2021
Chaotic week:
Rivera on the chaotic week: "We tried to handle it. We tried to stay ahead of it." Ultimately, "we just didn't get it done."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 22, 2021
“Battled”:
Ron Rivera is using the word “battled” a ton in his presser. Make no mistake: he’s upset with the loss and blown opportunities. But he is definitely proud of the effort pic.twitter.com/5G0uRkfZwA— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 22, 2021
Antonio Gibson:
Rivera on Gilbert: "He gave a heck of an effort. ... His timing and rhythm was off a little bit and it showed he hadn't enough reps. ... But he made some plays. He fought and battled and you appreciate that."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2021
Rivera said the toe injury slowed down Antonio Gibson a bit.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 22, 2021
Taylor Heinicke/Kyle Allen:
Ron Rivera said he didn't officially find out that neither Taylor Heinicke nor Kyle Allen would be available until around 2, 2:30.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2021
Garrett Gilbert:
No worries about a QB "conversation" this week. Get Taylor H. back and quickly. Gilbert wasn't the only reason they lost (see a defense that got gashed all night long) but it was easy to see why he's an NFL "emergency" option only. #WashingtonFootball— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) December 22, 2021
James Smith-Williams:
DE James Smith-Williams, while cleared from the reserve/covid list, didn't play because his asthma kicked up.
DE James Smith-Williams, while cleared from the reserve/covid list, didn't play because his asthma kicked up.
Washington away benches:
Ron Rivera on the story behind the benches: "I couldn't tell you. That had nothing to do with what happened on the field."— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 22, 2021
COVID-19 Omicron variant:
Ron Rivera used part of his post-game presser to encourage people to take the omicron variant seriously and to get the booster.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2021
Ron Rivera said the omicron variant clearly spreads quickly, so: "If you don't have your booster, get it."— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 22, 2021
Jonathan Allen
Not gonna blame COVID-19:
Jonathan Allen: "We're not gonna blame covid for what happened. The defensive line played bad, I played bad."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2021
Jonathan Allen: "We get paid to handle adversity. We can bitch and moan about covid, but nobody cares."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2021
More Allen: "I don’t think we did anything well. We got our ass kicked what do you want me to say? They were just the better team today."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 22, 2021
And: "It might not be our fault [covid] but it's our responsibility... Can say if we had all our guys we play better but no one gives a damn."
Eagles offense vs Washington’s defense:
Jonathan Allen on the Eagles’ offense: “What weren’t they doing?” Later: “You can put this game on the defensive line” pic.twitter.com/Fh4GOyMNki— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 22, 2021
Jonathan Allen: "We got our ass kicked."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2021
Didn’t do our job:
Jonathan Allen: "If we do our job, we win the game today. We didn't do our job and got embarrassed."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2021
Montez Sweat
Unacceptable:
Montez Sweat: "It was unacceptable how they were running around."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2021
Getting back on the field after almost 2 months out:
Montez Sweat on being back out on the field. #WashingtonFootball #NFL @SportsJourney pic.twitter.com/1xdAUHM9KB— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) December 22, 2021
Staying in football shape on the Reserve/COVID-19 list:
Montez Sweat was working out with strength coaches on FaceTime when he was on the COVID list. Feels good physically but thinks it’ll take a little time to get used to throwing opponents around and playing football again pic.twitter.com/kjSWoTj91E— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 22, 2021
Jarrett Patterson
COVID-19:
Jaret Patterson on the COVID-19 uncertainty within the team: "It was nerve-racking."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 22, 2021
Terry McLaurin
Garrett Gilbert:
Terry McLaurin: “I got nothing but respect for Garrett… He picked up the things that we were doing for this game plan very quickly… He did his job” pic.twitter.com/ewUQP2ullo— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 22, 2021
Garrett Gilbert
Whirlwind week:
Garrett Gilbert talks about tonight’s game. #WashingtonFootball #NFL @SportsJourney pic.twitter.com/Si07vEDoo0— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) December 22, 2021
Garrett Gilbert: "Obviously a little bit of a whirlwind. Less than ideal circumstances for all the guys in there. ... Didn't get the result we wanted but I was really proud of our group for everything we faced this week."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2021
Kyle Shurmur:
Garrett Gilbert said Kyle Shurmur was a huge help as he re-learned the playbook, and Jordan Ta'amu was often his receiver as they walked through the plays in practice.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2021
