Tim Settle cleared COVID-19 protocols and will fly to Philly to play tonight

Washington has had 26 players and 7 members of their coaching staff shut down over the past two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols. They are still missing their top 2 QBs as Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen try to test out of the list before today's 4pm deadline.
One player from the remaining 16 on the Reserve/COVID-19 list has cleared protocols and will hop on a private jet to Philadelphia for tonight's rescheduled game at 7pm. The team hoped to have several more players including at least one of their top QBs test out of isolation, but that is looking less likely by the minute. Washington will reportedly start Garrett Gilbert tonight is Heinicke and Allen remain on the reserve list. He was signed from the Patriots practice squad and took first team reps this week. He has history with Ron Rivera and Scott Turner from their time in Carolina together.
Tim Settle cleared protocol— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 21, 2021
Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Offense (8)
QB: Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen
OT: Cornelius Lucas
C: Tyler Larsen
RG: Brandon Scherff
TE: Sammis Reyes, Temarrick Hemingway(PS)
RB: Wendell Smallwood(PS)
Defense (7)
DE: William Bradley-King(PS)
CB: Kendall Fuller, Troy Apke
S: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest
LB: David Mayo, Milo Eifler
Washington Football Team activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (11)
CB Darryl Roberts
C Keith Ismael
DT Jonathan Allen
DE Montez Sweat
DE James Smith-Williams
DE Casey Toohill
LB Khaleke Hudson(IR)
DE Daniel Wise
WR Cam Sims
DT Matt Ioannidis
DT Tim Settle
Washington Football Team coaches ruled out of this week's game due to COVID-19 protocols (7)
DL Coach Sam Mills
WR Coach Drew Terrell
RB Coach Randy Jordan
DB Coach Chris Harris
Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer
Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera
Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia
