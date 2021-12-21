Tim Settle cleared COVID-19 protocols and will fly to Philly to play tonight

Washington has had 26 players and 7 members of their coaching staff shut down over the past two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols. They are still missing their top 2 QBs as Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen try to test out of the list before today's 4pm deadline.

One player from the remaining 16 on the Reserve/COVID-19 list has cleared protocols and will hop on a private jet to Philadelphia for tonight's rescheduled game at 7pm. The team hoped to have several more players including at least one of their top QBs test out of isolation, but that is looking less likely by the minute. Washington will reportedly start Garrett Gilbert tonight is Heinicke and Allen remain on the reserve list. He was signed from the Patriots practice squad and took first team reps this week. He has history with Ron Rivera and Scott Turner from their time in Carolina together.

Tim Settle cleared protocol — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 21, 2021

Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Offense (8)

QB: Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen

OT: Cornelius Lucas

C: Tyler Larsen

RG: Brandon Scherff

TE: Sammis Reyes, Temarrick Hemingway(PS)

RB: Wendell Smallwood(PS)

Defense (7)

DE: William Bradley-King(PS)

CB: Kendall Fuller, Troy Apke

S: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest

LB: David Mayo, Milo Eifler

Washington Football Team activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (11)

CB Darryl Roberts

C Keith Ismael

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Montez Sweat

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Casey Toohill

LB Khaleke Hudson(IR)

DE Daniel Wise

WR Cam Sims

DT Matt Ioannidis

DT Tim Settle

Washington Football Team coaches ruled out of this week's game due to COVID-19 protocols (7)

DL Coach Sam Mills

WR Coach Drew Terrell

RB Coach Randy Jordan

DB Coach Chris Harris

Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer

Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera

Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia