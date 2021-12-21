Daily Slop: Washington Football Media Links Roundup

Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen could rejoin team after clearing COVID-19 protocol | RSN

Both quarterbacks still have a chance at making the trip up to Lincoln Financial Field.

WFT-Eagles preview: Philadelphia’s rushing attack has become a force - The Washington Post

The Eagles helped turn their season around by going with a run-first approach on offense.

Terry McLaurin latest NFL star playing high-stakes game - Washington Times

"Concussion" has become an almost meaningless word. Players have a "concussion" they enter "concussion" protocol and eventually they are healed. It's part of doing NFL business. More attention is paid now to COVID-19. But a concussion is a brain injury and should be referred to as such.

Washington's most important stat right now is CT - it will determine who plays quarterback Tuesday | Professional Sports | richmond.com

New COVID rules mean the most dramatic moment of the Eagles-Washington game might happen in the testing room on Monday.

Postponing Washington-Philadelphia has many consequences, some good and some bad | RSN

Changing the date for Washington's matchup with the Eagles helps in the short term but could hurt after that.

WFT Stadium needs to remain near city

A stadium in the distant Virginia suburbs is either Washington Team Football owner Dan Snyder’s biggest heist ever or a smoke screen to get more from Maryland.

Roger Goodell and the NFL protect Daniel Snyder with their silence - The Washington Post

The NFL never wanted to measure the leaking ooze that is Daniel Snyder, or to seriously address the origin of the chronic sexual harassment inside the Washington organization.

WFT’s Brandon Scherff and seven coaches added to covid protocols; Matt Ioannidis to return - The Washington Post

Washington continues to get defensive linemen back ahead of Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, but it will be without a key offensive linemen and several assistant coaches.

Despite extra day, Washington's COVID-19 situation doesn't improve - Washington Times

Washington's COVID-19 situation on Monday got worse, not better, as All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and seven assistant coaches were placed in protocols.