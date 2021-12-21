NFL 2021 Week 15: Washington Football Team vs Philadelphia Eagles 4th Quarter

Washington enters Week 15 with a 6-7 record after losing to the Dallas Cowboys at home last week. This ended a 4 game winning streak that got them into the playoff hunt again. They have 4 games left against division opponents, and are currently on the outside looking in at the playoffs. A win tonight will put them back in as the 7th seed, but there are a lot of teams fighting for that final spot in the NFC.
Today’s games against the Philadelphia Eagles was postponed. The ensuing reactions have caused temporary flooding in the Schuylkill River, Delco, and the surrounding areas. Washington has 16 players, and 7 members of the coaching staff on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and has until 4pm today to clear anyone who passes the NFL’s updated testing policies for return to play/coaching. The Eagles have also had several players put on reserve.
Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Offense (7)
QB: Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen
OT: Cornelius Lucas
C: Tyler Larsen
RG: Brandon Scherff
TE: Temarrick Hemingway(PS)
RB: Wendell Smallwood(PS)
Defense (6)
DE: William Bradley-King(PS)
CB: Kendall Fuller
S: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest
LB: David Mayo, Milo Eifler
Washington Football Team activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (13)
CB Darryl Roberts
C Keith Ismael
DT Jonathan Allen
DE Montez Sweat
DE James Smith-Williams
DE Casey Toohill
LB Khaleke Hudson(IR)
DE Daniel Wise
WR Cam Sims
DT Matt Ioannidis
DT Tim Settle
TE Sammis Reyes
CB Troy Apke
Washington Football Team coaches ruled out of this week’s game due to COVID-19 protocols (7)
DL Coach Sam Mills
WR Coach Drew Terrell
RB Coach Randy Jordan
DB Coach Chris Harris
Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer
Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera
Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia
Injury Report:
Matchup: Washington Football Team (6-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)
Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA
Date/Time: December 21st, 2021, 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Kevin Kugler (play-by-play)
Mark Sanchez (analyst)
Laura Okmin (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO: Washington Radio Network
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
DeAngelo Hall (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Washington: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 227, Internet 831
Philadelphia: Sirius 121, XM/SXM 226, Internet 825
DraftKings odds: Eagles -6 1/2, 42 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Philadelphia 23 - Washington 17
